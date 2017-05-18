Hello beauties!

The newest MAC summer 2017 collection is brought by Korean designers Steve Jung and Yoni Pye and offers a bright palette of colors. The packaging will be of course limited edition and the design is meant to reflect the special street stye of Seoul. Enjoy the bright MAC Steve J & Yoni Collection right after the jump.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – June 2017 at MAC Stores

MAC Summer 2017 Steve J & Yoni Collection

Powder Blush – Limited Edition – $23.00

Peony Petal – satin bright bluish-pink

– satin bright bluish-pink Sugar or Syrup – satin light yellowish pink

Yoni Attraction Lip & Cheek Palette – Limited Edition – $40.00

Keep It Loose – warm pink

– warm pink Secret Admirer – bright coral

– bright coral Young at Heart – bright pink

– bright pink Weekend Gateway – cool pink

– cool pink Lazy Sunday – bluish pink

– bluish pink Show Orchid – scorching pink

Touch Me Baby Eyeshadow Duo – Limited Edition – $22.00

Soba – golden brown with golden shimmer

– golden brown with golden shimmer Keep on Twinkling – light frost pink

Midnight Fever Dazzleshadow Duo – Limited Edition – $22.00

Let’s Boogie – black with sparkles

– black with sparkles Sparkling Moment – black with purple and red sequins

Studio Eye Gloss – Limited Edition – $22.00

Pearl Varnish – white mother-of-pearl

Zoom Lash Mascara – $18.00

Black – black

Lipstick – $21.00

Spotlight Me – radiant peach nut (Amplified)

– radiant peach nut (Amplified) Yoni Crush – shining orange-red (Amplified)

– shining orange-red (Amplified) Candy Yum-Yum – matte neon pink (Matte)

– matte neon pink (Matte) A Killing Smile – matte bright pinkish-red (Matte)

Makeup Bag – Limited Edition – $35.00

159SE Duo Fiber Blush Brush – $35.00

217SE Blending Brush – $25.00

Enjoy more photos…