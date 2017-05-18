MAC Summer 2017 Steve J & Yoni Collection

Hello beauties!

The newest MAC summer 2017 collection is brought by Korean designers Steve Jung and Yoni Pye and offers a bright palette of colors. The packaging will be of course limited edition and the design is meant to reflect the special street stye of Seoul. Enjoy the bright MAC Steve J & Yoni Collection right after the jump.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – June 2017 at MAC Stores

MAC Summer 2017 Steve J & Yoni Collection

Powder Blush – Limited Edition – $23.00

  • Peony Petal – satin bright bluish-pink
  • Sugar or Syrup – satin light yellowish pink

Yoni Attraction Lip & Cheek Palette – Limited Edition – $40.00

  • Keep It Loose – warm pink
  • Secret Admirer – bright coral
  • Young at Heart – bright pink
  • Weekend Gateway – cool pink
  • Lazy Sunday – bluish pink
  • Show Orchid – scorching pink

Touch Me Baby Eyeshadow Duo – Limited Edition – $22.00

  • Soba – golden brown with golden shimmer
  • Keep on Twinkling – light frost pink

Midnight Fever Dazzleshadow Duo – Limited Edition – $22.00

  • Let’s Boogie – black with sparkles
  • Sparkling Moment – black with purple and red sequins

Studio Eye Gloss – Limited Edition – $22.00

  • Pearl Varnish – white mother-of-pearl

Zoom Lash Mascara – $18.00

  • Black – black

Lipstick – $21.00

  • Spotlight Me – radiant peach nut (Amplified)
  • Yoni Crush – shining orange-red (Amplified)
  • Candy Yum-Yum – matte neon pink (Matte)
  • A Killing Smile – matte bright pinkish-red (Matte)

Makeup Bag – Limited Edition – $35.00

159SE Duo Fiber Blush Brush – $35.00

217SE Blending Brush – $25.00

Enjoy more photos…

