Hello beauties!
The newest MAC summer 2017 collection is brought by Korean designers Steve Jung and Yoni Pye and offers a bright palette of colors. The packaging will be of course limited edition and the design is meant to reflect the special street stye of Seoul. Enjoy the bright MAC Steve J & Yoni Collection right after the jump.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – June 2017 at MAC Stores
MAC Summer 2017 Steve J & Yoni Collection
Powder Blush – Limited Edition – $23.00
- Peony Petal – satin bright bluish-pink
- Sugar or Syrup – satin light yellowish pink
Yoni Attraction Lip & Cheek Palette – Limited Edition – $40.00
- Keep It Loose – warm pink
- Secret Admirer – bright coral
- Young at Heart – bright pink
- Weekend Gateway – cool pink
- Lazy Sunday – bluish pink
- Show Orchid – scorching pink
Touch Me Baby Eyeshadow Duo – Limited Edition – $22.00
- Soba – golden brown with golden shimmer
- Keep on Twinkling – light frost pink
Midnight Fever Dazzleshadow Duo – Limited Edition – $22.00
- Let’s Boogie – black with sparkles
- Sparkling Moment – black with purple and red sequins
Studio Eye Gloss – Limited Edition – $22.00
- Pearl Varnish – white mother-of-pearl
Zoom Lash Mascara – $18.00
- Black – black
Lipstick – $21.00
- Spotlight Me – radiant peach nut (Amplified)
- Yoni Crush – shining orange-red (Amplified)
- Candy Yum-Yum – matte neon pink (Matte)
- A Killing Smile – matte bright pinkish-red (Matte)
Makeup Bag – Limited Edition – $35.00
159SE Duo Fiber Blush Brush – $35.00
217SE Blending Brush – $25.00
One Comment
A really pink themed collection from MAC this summer. Looks lovely for the pink lovers.