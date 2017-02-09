MAC Work It Out Spring 2017 Collection

Hello pretties!

I just delayed my fitness training for today with a few hours just to be able to post all the details and photos for MAC Spring 2017 Work It Out Collection that I told you about the other day. This is such a joyful and vibrant collection, not to mention the theme itself feel energizing, just exactly what we need after a heavy winter.

Stimulate your sense with a collection where high-performance colour meets the art of fitness.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – end February 2017 online @maccosmetics.com

Europe Launch Date – beginning March 2017

MAC Spring 2017 Work It Out Collection

Lipstick – $17.00 US / $21.00 CAD

Muscu-linity – soft brown (Lustre)

– soft brown (Lustre) Testosterone – mid-tone rose (Lustre)

– mid-tone rose (Lustre) Bi-Ceptual – nude beige (Lustre)

– nude beige (Lustre) Relentlessly Red – bright pinkish coral matte (Retro Matte)

Crystal Glaze Gloss – €19.50

Sixxx Pack – bubble gum pink

– bubble gum pink Oh My Lunge – sheer cool baby pink

– sheer cool baby pink Flex Appeal – deep violet

– deep violet Ripped – red cherry

– red cherry Nice Cheeks – soft peach

– soft peach Love Your Body – coral pink

In Extreme Dimension Mascara – €24.00

Squat It, Sugar – rich cool brown

– rich cool brown Muscle Tee – pure white

– pure white Gym Dandy – rich denim blue

– rich denim blue Energized – bright yellow

– bright yellow Feel My Pulse – blackened blue red

– blackened blue red Warm Up – orange with reddish undertone

– orange with reddish undertone Abs of Steel – fuchsia pink

– fuchsia pink Cool Down – bright violet purple

– bright violet purple Sky Is The Limit – pastel bright sky blue

– pastel bright sky blue Hottie with a Body – bright lime green

– bright lime green Heart Rate’s Rising – rich red

– rich red Hold for 10 – bright cobalt blue

– bright cobalt blue Well-Toned – rich plum purple

– rich plum purple No Pain, No Gain – green with slight blue undertone

– green with slight blue undertone Sweaty Betty – bluish-green

– bluish-green Spin & Twist – forest green

Chromagraphic Pencil – €16.50

Process Magenta – matte magenta

– matte magenta Marine Ultra – bright naval blue

– bright naval blue Primary Yellow – bright, clean yellow

– bright, clean yellow Rich Purple – dense purple

– dense purple Landscape Green – lush, bright green

– lush, bright green Genuine Orange – bright orange

Studio QuikTrick Stick – €34.50

Whiff of Pink / Softly Does It – pink / silver

– pink / silver Here You Go / All Aflush – berry / rose with copper sparkle

– berry / rose with copper sparkle Soft Side / A Latte Sheen – coral / gold

In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash – €24.00

In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash – black

Prep + Prime Fix + / Sized To Go – €10.00

Coconut

Rose

Lavender

