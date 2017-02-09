MAC Work It Out Spring 2017 Collection

Hello pretties!

I just delayed my fitness training for today with a few hours just to be able to post all the details and photos for MAC Spring 2017 Work It Out Collection that I told you about the other day. This is such a joyful and vibrant collection, not to mention the theme itself feel energizing, just exactly what we need after a heavy winter.

Stimulate your sense with a collection where high-performance colour meets the art of fitness.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – end February 2017 online @maccosmetics.com

Europe Launch Date – beginning March 2017

MAC Spring 2017 Work It Out Collection

Lipstick – $17.00 US / $21.00 CAD

  • Muscu-linity – soft brown (Lustre)
  • Testosterone – mid-tone rose (Lustre)
  • Bi-Ceptual – nude beige (Lustre)
  • Relentlessly Red – bright pinkish coral matte (Retro Matte)

Crystal Glaze Gloss – €19.50

  • Sixxx Pack – bubble gum pink
  • Oh My Lunge – sheer cool baby pink
  • Flex Appeal – deep violet
  • Ripped – red cherry
  • Nice Cheeks – soft peach
  • Love Your Body – coral pink

In Extreme Dimension Mascara – €24.00

  • Squat It, Sugar – rich cool brown
  • Muscle Tee – pure white
  • Gym Dandy – rich denim blue
  • Energized – bright yellow
  • Feel My Pulse – blackened blue red
  • Warm Up – orange with reddish undertone
  • Abs of Steel – fuchsia pink
  • Cool Down – bright violet purple
  • Sky Is The Limit – pastel bright sky blue
  • Hottie with a Body – bright lime green
  • Heart Rate’s Rising – rich red
  • Hold for 10 – bright cobalt blue
  • Well-Toned – rich plum purple
  • No Pain, No Gain – green with slight blue undertone
  • Sweaty Betty – bluish-green
  • Spin & Twist – forest green

Chromagraphic Pencil – €16.50

  • Process Magenta – matte magenta
  • Marine Ultra – bright naval blue
  • Primary Yellow – bright, clean yellow
  • Rich Purple – dense purple
  • Landscape Green – lush, bright green
  • Genuine Orange – bright orange

Studio QuikTrick Stick – €34.50

  • Whiff of Pink / Softly Does It – pink / silver
  • Here You Go / All Aflush – berry / rose with copper sparkle
  • Soft Side / A Latte Sheen – coral / gold

In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash – €24.00

  • In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash – black

Prep + Prime Fix + / Sized To Go – €10.00

  • Coconut
  • Rose
  • Lavender

Enjoy more photos…

