MAC Work It Out Spring 2017 Collection

Hello pretties!
I just delayed my fitness training for today with a few hours just to be able to post all the details and photos for MAC Spring 2017 Work It Out Collection that I told you about the other day. This is such a joyful and vibrant collection, not to mention the theme itself feel energizing, just exactly what we need after a heavy winter.
Stimulate your sense with a collection where high-performance colour meets the art of fitness.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – end February 2017 online @maccosmetics.com
Europe Launch Date – beginning March 2017
MAC Spring 2017 Work It Out Collection
Lipstick – $17.00 US / $21.00 CAD
- Muscu-linity – soft brown (Lustre)
- Testosterone – mid-tone rose (Lustre)
- Bi-Ceptual – nude beige (Lustre)
- Relentlessly Red – bright pinkish coral matte (Retro Matte)
Crystal Glaze Gloss – €19.50
- Sixxx Pack – bubble gum pink
- Oh My Lunge – sheer cool baby pink
- Flex Appeal – deep violet
- Ripped – red cherry
- Nice Cheeks – soft peach
- Love Your Body – coral pink
In Extreme Dimension Mascara – €24.00
- Squat It, Sugar – rich cool brown
- Muscle Tee – pure white
- Gym Dandy – rich denim blue
- Energized – bright yellow
- Feel My Pulse – blackened blue red
- Warm Up – orange with reddish undertone
- Abs of Steel – fuchsia pink
- Cool Down – bright violet purple
- Sky Is The Limit – pastel bright sky blue
- Hottie with a Body – bright lime green
- Heart Rate’s Rising – rich red
- Hold for 10 – bright cobalt blue
- Well-Toned – rich plum purple
- No Pain, No Gain – green with slight blue undertone
- Sweaty Betty – bluish-green
- Spin & Twist – forest green
Chromagraphic Pencil – €16.50
- Process Magenta – matte magenta
- Marine Ultra – bright naval blue
- Primary Yellow – bright, clean yellow
- Rich Purple – dense purple
- Landscape Green – lush, bright green
- Genuine Orange – bright orange
Studio QuikTrick Stick – €34.50
- Whiff of Pink / Softly Does It – pink / silver
- Here You Go / All Aflush – berry / rose with copper sparkle
- Soft Side / A Latte Sheen – coral / gold
In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash – €24.00
- In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash – black
Prep + Prime Fix + / Sized To Go – €10.00
- Coconut
- Rose
- Lavender
Enjoy more photos…