Make Up Factory Spring 2017 Modern Tea Time is all about classic elegance and subtle macaron colors combined with modern accents and trendy color highlights.

“Time for Tea” is the motto of the new trend collection spring/summer from Make Up Factory. The modern interpretation of “Tea Time” combines classic elegance and subtle macaron colors with modern accents and fascinating color highlights. Pastel shades such as orchid, apricot, rosé and green meet an intensive strawberry red and the jazzy trend color lime green. The refreshing and invigorating yellow-green shade is also the PANTONE® Color of the Year 2017.

Availability

International Launch Date – March 2017 at Muller

Make Up Factory Spring 2017 Modern Tea Time

Mat Eye Colors

The four matt powder eye shadows in coordinated colors with an integrated applicator are delivered in an upscale box. The high-quality, cast texture renders intense colors. Thanks to the satiny-matt, fine quality, the Mat Eye Colors is ideal for modelling an accentuating the eye area. The four color nuances permit individual eye make up in different color combinations ranging from discreet to extravagant. Dermatologically tested skin friendliness.

No.580 Pastel Garden Party

Mat Blusher

The satiny soft texture of the Mat Blusher gives you a natural, fresh complexion. Since it contains no glitter and glimmer particles, it is perfect for natural contouring and modelling of the facial features. Thanks to the professional quality, it can be applied individually from delicate to intense. Free of perfume. Dermatologically tested skin friendliness.

No.14 Apricot Rose

Eyeshadow

No.56E Green Tea

No.92F Bright Lavender

Sensitive Eyeshadow Base



Creamy delicate eye shadow foundation in neutral colors. It prolongs the wear time of eye shadow and prevents caking in the eyelid crease. The eye shadow base evenly covers the eyelids thus hiding small exposed capillaries and redness. The foundation intensifies the luminescence of colors, makes it easier to apply eye make up, and keeps powders in place. Also suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Free of paraben, perfumes, and silicone. The dermatological tolerability was confirmed.

Clear

Smoky Liner Long-Lasting Waterproof

No.46 Smoky Lavender

No.16 Bold Green

Non Smudge Mascara



The black pigmented texture coats the eyelashes with intensive and long-lasting color for maximum coverage. The elastic rubber brush adapts to the individual eye and eyelash shape and is particularly suitable for achieving lengthened and defined eyelashes. Two different brush lengths guarantee the perfect application: the short brush for applying and the long brush for separating the lashes. Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Fragrance-free. Skin compatibility is dermatologically approved.

No.01 Black

Color Perfection Lip Liner



Unlimited color intensity and immediate coverage from the first application. Flaunt perfect lip contours with the water- and smudge-proof Color Perfection Lip Liner. The ultra-creamy and extremely long-lasting wax tip enables professional shading whilst making sure the lipstick won’t run.

No.01 Forever Invisible

No.28 Warm Tangerine

Lip Color



The supple lipstick is pleasantly creamy and long-lasting. Its silky shine makes lips appear fuller. Ample color choices range from delicately transparent to intense and from classic to edgy.

No.274 Chic Apricot

No.173 Strawberry Kiss

Nail Color

No.146 British Elegance

No.482 Exquisite Red

