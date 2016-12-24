Makeup Geek Plush Lip Mattes & Cremes Iconic Lipsticks for Spring 2017

Hello sweeties!
Makeup Geek by Marlena launches a new line of lip products and presents Plush Lip Mattes and Creme Iconic Lipsticks. You can check them out right now online and take a look at the swatches to make the perfect purchase.
Makeup Geek has launched 47 new lip products across three formulas: Plush Lip Matte, Plush Lip Creme, and Iconic Lipstick.
Availability
U.S. & International Launch Date – Now online @makeupgeek.com
Makeup Geek Spring 2017 Plush Lip Mattes & Cremes Iconic Lipsticks
Plush Lip Matte – Permanent – $12.00
A cross between a cream and mousse, this unique formula sits on top of the lips for a soft, “plush” feel. A wide variety of colors crafted in a soft matte finish, you’re sure to find a highly pigmented shade you love!
- Daredevil – brightened lavender with a matte finish
- Party Girl – vibrant cool toned pink with purple undertones a matte finish
- Wild Child – intense cobalt with a matte finish
- Misfit – deep gray with strong purple undertones and a matte finish
- Urbanista – muted plum with a matte finish
- Tomboy – muted berry with purple undertones and a matte finish
- Beach Bunny – warm nude with a matte finish
- Chatterbox – warm muted coral with a matte finish
- Smarty Pants – bright coral with a matte finish
- Soccer Mom – medium pinky nude with a matte finish
- Boss Lady – deep burgundy with a matte finish
- Plain Jane – medium pinky brick with a matte finish
- Bachelorette – brightened pink with a matte finish
- Goodie Two-Shoes – soft rosy pink with a matte finish
- Beauty Queen – classic warm red with a matte finish
- Cougar – intense warm magenta and a matte finish
- Marriage Material – medium rose pink with a matte finish
- Rocker Chick – deep warm purple with a matte finish
Plush Lip Creme – Permanent – $12.00
A cross between a cream and mousse, this unique formula sits on top of the lips for a soft, “plush” feel. A wide variety of colors crafted in a smooth creme finish, you’re sure to find a highly pigmented shade you love!
- Trailblazer – soft peach brown with a creme finish
- Socialite – warm purple with subtle brown undertones and a creme finish
- Old Soul – bronzy, muted rose with a creme finish
- Jetsetter – soft peach brown with a creme finish
- Free Spirit – bright paprika red with a creme finish
- Trophy Wife – candy apple red with a creme finish
- BFF – warm medium pink with a creme finish
- Prankster – bright pinky purple with a creme finish
- Troublemaker – muted pale purple with a creme finish
Iconic Lipstick – Permanent – $15.00
Highly pigmented color in a velvety matte finish leaves your lips feeling silky smooth. The sleek Rose-Gunmetal tubes feature a unique color indicator in the cap so you can easily find your ideal shade!
- Elegant – classic pin-up red with subtle cool undertones
- Feisty – brightened cool toned red with a velvet matte finish
- Lively – plum with pink undertones and a velvet matte finish
- Risque – deep vampy red with subtle berry undertones and a velvet matte finish
- Saucy – warm brick red with a velvet matte finish
- Quirky – bold orange with red undertones and a velvet matte finish
- Gullible – warm muted pink with a velvet matte finish
- Savvy – muted medium purple with subtle pink undertones and a velvet matte finish
- Rare – cool toned light brown with a velvet matte finish
- Proper – muted bubblegum pink with a velvet matte finish
- Vain – brightened purple with pink undertones and a velvet matte finish
- Spoiled – cool toned plum with a shine finish
- Shy – soft dusty rose with a shine finish
- Shady – blackened purple with berry undertones and a shine finish
- Giddy – pinky coral with a shine finish
- Naive – soft peachy nude with a shine finish
- Offbeat – muted deep taupe with a shine finish
- Candid – muted rosy brown with warm undertones and a shine finish
- Clumsy – warm muted coral with a shine finish
- Witty – deep warm brown with red undertones and a shine finish
The lipsticks look beautiful.
Have a lovely Christmas Tavia – to you and your family.