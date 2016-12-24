Makeup Geek Plush Lip Mattes & Cremes Iconic Lipsticks for Spring 2017

Hello sweeties!

Makeup Geek by Marlena launches a new line of lip products and presents Plush Lip Mattes and Creme Iconic Lipsticks. You can check them out right now online and take a look at the swatches to make the perfect purchase.

Makeup Geek has launched 47 new lip products across three formulas: Plush Lip Matte, Plush Lip Creme, and Iconic Lipstick.

Availability

U.S. & International Launch Date – Now online @makeupgeek.com

Makeup Geek Spring 2017 Plush Lip Mattes & Cremes Iconic Lipsticks

Plush Lip Matte – Permanent – $12.00 A cross between a cream and mousse, this unique formula sits on top of the lips for a soft, “plush” feel. A wide variety of colors crafted in a soft matte finish, you’re sure to find a highly pigmented shade you love! Daredevil – brightened lavender with a matte finish

– brightened lavender with a matte finish Party Girl – vibrant cool toned pink with purple undertones a matte finish

– vibrant cool toned pink with purple undertones a matte finish Wild Child – intense cobalt with a matte finish

– intense cobalt with a matte finish Misfit – deep gray with strong purple undertones and a matte finish

– deep gray with strong purple undertones and a matte finish Urbanista – muted plum with a matte finish

– muted plum with a matte finish Tomboy – muted berry with purple undertones and a matte finish

– muted berry with purple undertones and a matte finish Beach Bunny – warm nude with a matte finish

– warm nude with a matte finish Chatterbox – warm muted coral with a matte finish

– warm muted coral with a matte finish Smarty Pants – bright coral with a matte finish

– bright coral with a matte finish Soccer Mom – medium pinky nude with a matte finish

– medium pinky nude with a matte finish Boss Lady – deep burgundy with a matte finish

– deep burgundy with a matte finish Plain Jane – medium pinky brick with a matte finish

– medium pinky brick with a matte finish Bachelorette – brightened pink with a matte finish

– brightened pink with a matte finish Goodie Two-Shoes – soft rosy pink with a matte finish

– soft rosy pink with a matte finish Beauty Queen – classic warm red with a matte finish

– classic warm red with a matte finish Cougar – intense warm magenta and a matte finish

– intense warm magenta and a matte finish Marriage Material – medium rose pink with a matte finish

– medium rose pink with a matte finish Rocker Chick – deep warm purple with a matte finish

Plush Lip Creme – Permanent – $12.00 A cross between a cream and mousse, this unique formula sits on top of the lips for a soft, “plush” feel. A wide variety of colors crafted in a smooth creme finish, you’re sure to find a highly pigmented shade you love! Trailblazer – soft peach brown with a creme finish

– soft peach brown with a creme finish Socialite – warm purple with subtle brown undertones and a creme finish

– warm purple with subtle brown undertones and a creme finish Old Soul – bronzy, muted rose with a creme finish

– bronzy, muted rose with a creme finish Jetsetter – soft peach brown with a creme finish

– soft peach brown with a creme finish Free Spirit – bright paprika red with a creme finish

– bright paprika red with a creme finish Trophy Wife – candy apple red with a creme finish

– candy apple red with a creme finish BFF – warm medium pink with a creme finish

– warm medium pink with a creme finish Prankster – bright pinky purple with a creme finish

– bright pinky purple with a creme finish Troublemaker – muted pale purple with a creme finish

Iconic Lipstick – Permanent – $15.00 Highly pigmented color in a velvety matte finish leaves your lips feeling silky smooth. The sleek Rose-Gunmetal tubes feature a unique color indicator in the cap so you can easily find your ideal shade! Elegant – classic pin-up red with subtle cool undertones

– classic pin-up red with subtle cool undertones Feisty – brightened cool toned red with a velvet matte finish

– brightened cool toned red with a velvet matte finish Lively – plum with pink undertones and a velvet matte finish

– plum with pink undertones and a velvet matte finish Risque – deep vampy red with subtle berry undertones and a velvet matte finish

– deep vampy red with subtle berry undertones and a velvet matte finish Saucy – warm brick red with a velvet matte finish

– warm brick red with a velvet matte finish Quirky – bold orange with red undertones and a velvet matte finish

– bold orange with red undertones and a velvet matte finish Gullible – warm muted pink with a velvet matte finish

– warm muted pink with a velvet matte finish Savvy – muted medium purple with subtle pink undertones and a velvet matte finish

– muted medium purple with subtle pink undertones and a velvet matte finish Rare – cool toned light brown with a velvet matte finish

– cool toned light brown with a velvet matte finish Proper – muted bubblegum pink with a velvet matte finish

– muted bubblegum pink with a velvet matte finish Vain – brightened purple with pink undertones and a velvet matte finish

– brightened purple with pink undertones and a velvet matte finish Spoiled – cool toned plum with a shine finish

– cool toned plum with a shine finish Shy – soft dusty rose with a shine finish

– soft dusty rose with a shine finish Shady – blackened purple with berry undertones and a shine finish

– blackened purple with berry undertones and a shine finish Giddy – pinky coral with a shine finish

– pinky coral with a shine finish Naive – soft peachy nude with a shine finish

– soft peachy nude with a shine finish Offbeat – muted deep taupe with a shine finish

– muted deep taupe with a shine finish Candid – muted rosy brown with warm undertones and a shine finish

– muted rosy brown with warm undertones and a shine finish Clumsy – warm muted coral with a shine finish

– warm muted coral with a shine finish Witty – deep warm brown with red undertones and a shine finish

Enjoy more photos…