Makeup Geek Plush Lip Mattes & Cremes Iconic Lipsticks for Spring 2017

by Tavia, 1 comment
Makeup Geek by Marlena launches a new line of lip products and presents Plush Lip Mattes and Creme Iconic Lipsticks. You can check them out right now online and take a look at the swatches to make the perfect purchase.

Makeup Geek has launched 47 new lip products across three formulas: Plush Lip Matte, Plush Lip Creme, and Iconic Lipstick.

Availability

U.S. & International Launch Date – Now online @makeupgeek.com

Makeup Geek Spring 2017 Plush Lip Mattes & Cremes Iconic Lipsticks

Plush Lip Matte – Permanent – $12.00

A cross between a cream and mousse, this unique formula sits on top of the lips for a soft, “plush” feel. A wide variety of colors crafted in a soft matte finish, you’re sure to find a highly pigmented shade you love!

  • Daredevil – brightened lavender with a matte finish
  • Party Girl – vibrant cool toned pink with purple undertones a matte finish
  • Wild Child – intense cobalt with a matte finish
  • Misfit – deep gray with strong purple undertones and a matte finish
  • Urbanista – muted plum with a matte finish
  • Tomboy – muted berry with purple undertones and a matte finish
  • Beach Bunny – warm nude with a matte finish
  • Chatterbox – warm muted coral with a matte finish
  • Smarty Pants – bright coral with a matte finish
  • Soccer Mom – medium pinky nude with a matte finish
  • Boss Lady – deep burgundy with a matte finish
  • Plain Jane – medium pinky brick with a matte finish
  • Bachelorette – brightened pink with a matte finish
  • Goodie Two-Shoes – soft rosy pink with a matte finish
  • Beauty Queen – classic warm red with a matte finish
  • Cougar – intense warm magenta and a matte finish
  • Marriage Material – medium rose pink with a matte finish
  • Rocker Chick – deep warm purple with a matte finish

Plush Lip Creme – Permanent – $12.00

A cross between a cream and mousse, this unique formula sits on top of the lips for a soft, “plush” feel. A wide variety of colors crafted in a smooth creme finish, you’re sure to find a highly pigmented shade you love!

  • Trailblazer – soft peach brown with a creme finish
  • Socialite – warm purple with subtle brown undertones and a creme finish
  • Old Soul – bronzy, muted rose with a creme finish
  • Jetsetter – soft peach brown with a creme finish
  • Free Spirit – bright paprika red with a creme finish
  • Trophy Wife – candy apple red with a creme finish
  • BFF – warm medium pink with a creme finish
  • Prankster – bright pinky purple with a creme finish
  • Troublemaker – muted pale purple with a creme finish

Iconic Lipstick – Permanent – $15.00

Highly pigmented color in a velvety matte finish leaves your lips feeling silky smooth. The sleek Rose-Gunmetal tubes feature a unique color indicator in the cap so you can easily find your ideal shade!

  • Elegant – classic pin-up red with subtle cool undertones
  • Feisty – brightened cool toned red with a velvet matte finish
  • Lively – plum with pink undertones and a velvet matte finish
  • Risque – deep vampy red with subtle berry undertones and a velvet matte finish
  • Saucy – warm brick red with a velvet matte finish
  • Quirky – bold orange with red undertones and a velvet matte finish
  • Gullible – warm muted pink with a velvet matte finish
  • Savvy – muted medium purple with subtle pink undertones and a velvet matte finish
  • Rare – cool toned light brown with a velvet matte finish
  • Proper – muted bubblegum pink with a velvet matte finish
  • Vain – brightened purple with pink undertones and a velvet matte finish
  • Spoiled – cool toned plum with a shine finish
  • Shy – soft dusty rose with a shine finish
  • Shady – blackened purple with berry undertones and a shine finish
  • Giddy – pinky coral with a shine finish
  • Naive – soft peachy nude with a shine finish
  • Offbeat – muted deep taupe with a shine finish
  • Candid – muted rosy brown with warm undertones and a shine finish
  • Clumsy – warm muted coral with a shine finish
  • Witty – deep warm brown with red undertones and a shine finish

Enjoy more photos…

