NARS Loaded Eyeshadow Palette for March 2017

Hello babes!

NARS Cosmetics launches this month the limited edition Loaded Eyeshadow Palette featuring 12 highly pigmented eyeshadow colors. So many new products launching from NARS this season and the one I’m expecting the most is that new NARS Orgasm Liquid Blush. 🙂

Keep your eyes on the prize with a gold mine of twelve new velvety shadows to create your richest look yet. High Pigment, High Payoff. A full spectrum of neutral-meets-opulent shades, all in one limited-edition palette. Create decadent dimension with a wealth of textures, curated for ultimate versatility. Ultra-dense shadows glide on effortlessly, leaving a velvety finish. Highlight, define, and diffuse.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 22 March 2017 at NARS | 28 March 2017 at Sephora, ULTA

NARS Loaded Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $59.00