What can go better with NARS Powermatte Lip Pigments than the new NARS Precision Lip Liner shades. These new highly pigmented wooden lip liner pencils come in 26 matte shades.

Daring definition. Unstoppable color. Relentless glide. Put it all on the line with new Precision Lip Liner. Laser-focus precision sharply defines with comfort. Highly pigmented color glides on smoothly to create shape, definition and various lip effects. Wooden sharpenable pencil allows for clean, well-defined application. Cross the line.

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at Sephora, Saks Fifth Avenue, NARS

UK – Now at Selfridges

Japan Launch Date – September 2017

NARS New Precision Lip Liner Fall 2017

NARS Precision Lip Liner – New & Permanent – $24.00 / £18.00

Arles

Camarague

Cap-d’Ail

Cassis

Gordes

Grasse

Halong Bay

Holy Red

Hyeres

Juan-les-Pins

Le Lavandou

Lerins

Mariachi

Marnie

Menton

Mougins

Nasty Girl

Porquerolles

Port Grimaud

Ride It

Rouge Marocain

Sainte-Maxime

Saint-Raphael

Spunk

Star Rockin’

Vence

HOW TO USE:

For a natural look, start lining at the cupid’s bow, moving along the natural lip line toward the outer corners. Sketch in small sections for easy control and a natural line.

For bolder definition, apply more pressure starting from the outer corners, lining inward to the center of the lip. Fill in lip area concentrating color on the outer portions to create contour and fullness.

