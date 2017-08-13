Hello pretties!
What can go better with NARS Powermatte Lip Pigments than the new NARS Precision Lip Liner shades. These new highly pigmented wooden lip liner pencils come in 26 matte shades.
Daring definition. Unstoppable color. Relentless glide. Put it all on the line with new Precision Lip Liner. Laser-focus precision sharply defines with comfort. Highly pigmented color glides on smoothly to create shape, definition and various lip effects. Wooden sharpenable pencil allows for clean, well-defined application. Cross the line.
Where to buy:
U.S. – Now at Sephora, Saks Fifth Avenue, NARS
UK – Now at Selfridges
Japan Launch Date – September 2017
NARS New Precision Lip Liner Fall 2017
NARS Precision Lip Liner – New & Permanent – $24.00 / £18.00
- Arles
- Camarague
- Cap-d’Ail
- Cassis
- Gordes
- Grasse
- Halong Bay
- Holy Red
- Hyeres
- Juan-les-Pins
- Le Lavandou
- Lerins
- Mariachi
- Marnie
- Menton
- Mougins
- Nasty Girl
- Porquerolles
- Port Grimaud
- Ride It
- Rouge Marocain
- Sainte-Maxime
- Saint-Raphael
- Spunk
- Star Rockin’
- Vence
HOW TO USE:
- For a natural look, start lining at the cupid’s bow, moving along the natural lip line toward the outer corners. Sketch in small sections for easy control and a natural line.
- For bolder definition, apply more pressure starting from the outer corners, lining inward to the center of the lip. Fill in lip area concentrating color on the outer portions to create contour and fullness.
