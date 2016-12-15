Hello pretties!

NARS Cosmetics announces the launch of spring 2017 Pop Goes The Easel Collection with brand new and limited edition Sheer Pop Multiple shades. The entire NARS spring 2017 makeup collection brings limited edition shades so you’d better mark the date on your calendar and go check out the products in person or you can just sit home, relax while browsing other blogs for swatches and shop online.

Availability

UK Launch Date – 1 January 2017

International Launch Date – beginning January 2017

UK Launch Date – mid January 2017 exclusive to Selfridges

NARS Spring 2017 Pop Goes The Easel Collection

Sheer Pop Multiple – Limited Edition Shades – $39.00 / £29.00



Motu Tane

Cote Basque

Navagio Beach

Blush – Limited Edition Shades – $30.00 / £23.00



Peep Show

Misconduct

Threesome

Velvet Lip Glide – Limited Edition Shades – $26.00 / £22.00



Disruptor

Impossible Red

Bait

Suck

