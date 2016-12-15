Hello pretties!
NARS Cosmetics announces the launch of spring 2017 Pop Goes The Easel Collection with brand new and limited edition Sheer Pop Multiple shades. The entire NARS spring 2017 makeup collection brings limited edition shades so you’d better mark the date on your calendar and go check out the products in person or you can just sit home, relax while browsing other blogs for swatches and shop online.
Availability
UK Launch Date – 1 January 2017
International Launch Date – beginning January 2017
UK Launch Date – mid January 2017 exclusive to Selfridges
NARS Spring 2017 Pop Goes The Easel Collection
Sheer Pop Multiple – Limited Edition Shades – $39.00 / £29.00
- Motu Tane
- Cote Basque
- Navagio Beach
Blush – Limited Edition Shades – $30.00 / £23.00
- Peep Show
- Misconduct
- Threesome
Velvet Lip Glide – Limited Edition Shades – $26.00 / £22.00
- Disruptor
- Impossible Red
- Bait
- Suck
Enjoy more photos…
When will these be launched in the U.S?
I think it should be this month.
Nars official instagram said March.
It will be online at Nordstrom beginning 28 February!