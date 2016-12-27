Hello pretties!

NARS Cosmetics comes out for spring 2017 with three new types of Face Primers that can be worn alone or mixed together to create a perfect canvas before applying your makeup. I’d definitely see myself applying the NARS Pore and Shine Control primer on my T-zone and then after I let it sink in, I’d go in with Smooth & Protect SPF 50.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 1 January 2017 at NARS retailers and online @narscosmetics.com

NARS Spring 2017 Primers

NARS Primers – New & Permanent – £27.00 / $33.00

NARS Radiance Primer SPF 35 / PA+++ was designed for dull, fatigued skin which lacks luster. It contains Evodia Rutecarpa plant extract to promote skin vitality, radiance boosting complex to revive dull skin and has a lot of skincare benefits that will show immediate and overtime results. It has a pearlescent finish and provides a warm, fresh and radiant skin, not to mention the SPF 35 spectrum protection.

was designed for dull, fatigued skin which lacks luster. It contains Evodia Rutecarpa plant extract to promote skin vitality, radiance boosting complex to revive dull skin and has a lot of skincare benefits that will show immediate and overtime results. It has a pearlescent finish and provides a warm, fresh and radiant skin, not to mention the SPF 35 spectrum protection. NARS Pore & Shine Control Primer was definitely meant for the likes of me with oily and combination skin type who wants to minimize pores and control shine. It has soft focus powders that will minimize pores and keep your complexion mattified throughout the day while the formula is enriched with African Whitewood and Oleanolic with peptides to balance the skin.

was definitely meant for the likes of me with oily and combination skin type who wants to minimize pores and control shine. It has soft focus powders that will minimize pores and keep your complexion mattified throughout the day while the formula is enriched with African Whitewood and Oleanolic with peptides to balance the skin. NARS Smooth & Protect SPF 50 / PA+++ has an invisible defense technology that leaves no residue, while using a weightless but powerful SPF 50 protection. It blurs skin imperfections while its antioxidant will defend your skin against pollution and environmental aggressors. Pores are diminished and fine lines and wrinkles are blurred.

Enjoy more photos…