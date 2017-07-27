Hello beauties!

NARS Velvet Matte Foundation Stick got my interest a few months ago when I saw the sneak peek from New York Fashion Week. This is the brand’s first stick foundation and comes in a variety of 20 shades. I must say that I’m curious about the formula and how it applies. I’m already familiar with stick foundations and I love them to death. My all time favorite is Numeric Proof Stick Foundation and is amazing. It was about time that NARS released its first foundation stick. I guess, now I can forgive NARS for the Asia exclusive launch of Aquatic Glow Cushion Compact Foundation.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 1 September 2017 at Nordstrom, Sephora

UK Launch Date – 1 September 2017 at Selfridges

Japan Launch Date – 20 October 2017

NARS Velvet Matte Foundation Stick – New & Permanent – £30.00

What I think NARS brings new to the foundation stick is the special latex-free removable touch-up blender. So on one end you have the soft, creamy formula of the foundation with a matte finish while on the other end you find the sponge blender. I don’t know if you’ve tried a foundation stick before, but it’s the easiest way to apply your foundation. The perfect method is by using your fingers, but the makeup brush or beauty blender will do.

The beauty of a foundation stick is that you can also use it a contouring or highlighter if you want to choose a lighter and a darker shade. You just line your face with the three foundation colors and then start to blend them easily into your skin. I tried this with Numeric Proof 3 in 1 Stick (upcoming review) and it was easier and quicker than ever to contour and highlight my face. All those three steps in just one simple application and not to mention that you can save up time. 🙂

So I have great expectations from NARS Velvet Matte Foundation Stick and I will be at the counter when it launches. The formula is said to be buildable and easily blendable with a natural matte finish.

Shades:

Siberia Light 1 – light with neutral balance of pink and yellow undertones

– light with neutral balance of pink and yellow undertones Mont Blanc Light 2 – light with pink undertones

– light with pink undertones Gobi Light 3 – light with yellow undertones

– light with yellow undertones Deauville Light 4 – light with a neutral balance

– light with a neutral balance Fiji Light 5 – light with yellow undertones

– light with yellow undertones Ceylan Light 6 – medium with yellow undertones

– medium with yellow undertones Punjab Medium 1 – medium with golden, peachy tones

– medium with golden, peachy tones Vallauris Medium 1.5 – medium with pink undertones

– medium with pink undertones Santa Fe Medium 2 – medium with peachy undertones

– medium with peachy undertones Stromboli Medium 3 – medium with olive undertones

– medium with olive undertones Barcelona Medium 4 – medium with olive undertones

– medium with olive undertones Syracuse Medium Dark 1 – medium-dark with brown undertones

– medium-dark with brown undertones Tahoe Medium Dark 2 – medium-dark with caramel undertones

– medium-dark with caramel undertones Cadiz Medium Dark 3 – medium-dark with caramel and red undertones

– medium-dark with caramel and red undertones Macao Medium Dark 4 – medium-dark with yellow undertones

– medium-dark with yellow undertones New Guinea Medium Dark 5 – medium-dark with red undertones

– medium-dark with red undertones Trinidad Dark 1 – dark with warm yellow undertones

– dark with warm yellow undertones New Orleans Dark 2 – dark with yellow undertone

– dark with yellow undertone Benares Dark 3 – dark with golden undertones

– dark with golden undertones Khartoum Dark 4 – dark with espresso undertones

Enjoy more photos…