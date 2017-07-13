Nordstrom 2017 Anniversary Sale Favorite Lip Sets

Hello beauties!

Today is the start for a shopping spree as Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale 2017 takes place and allows you early access. You can view the full sale catalogue here and it’s important to register and get early access as most of the good items and limited edition releases will be sold out before 21 July when everyone will be able to have access to shopping. Obviously I had a look around the beauty products so here I’m listing my favorite lip kits for you to enjoy!

U.S. – Early Access at Nordstrom between 13 – 20 July 2017 | Public Sale between 21 July – 6 August 2017

A set featuring three polished nudes for brilliantly understated lips, presented with a limited-edition signature pouch. Rouge Coco is a nonsticky, ultra-light formula leaves lips visibly smooth and plump and perfectly brilliant. An innovative dual-sided applicator ensures optimal, even coverage and high precision. The formula is enriched with coconut oil, peptides and vitamin E, along with an exclusive Hydraboost Complex to offer hours of comfort and moisture.

Shades:

Caresse

Bourgeoisie

Melted Honey

A collection of four new limited-edition Velvet Matte Lip Pencils. These pencils deliver the impact of a matte lipstick with the spontaneity of a pencil. Lips are instantly saturated with rich pigments and a velvety matte finish. The long-lasting, nondrying formula is enriched with emollients for a creamy texture, while a combination of emollients and vitamin E ensures long-lasting, seamless color for hours. These pencils come presented with a cosmetics case and minisharpener.

Tribulation (Neutral)

Mustang (Bold)

Get addicted to pure color and shine. Start with the Lip Maximizer to smooth and prep your lips with a glossy shine, then layer with Dior Addict Lipstick for a sheer wash of shimmering color or go bold with ultra-pigmented Addict Lacquer Stick for maximum color impact and liquefied shine. All the products come housed in a couture-inspired pouch.

Includes:

Addict Lipstick in Shade 530 Bobo

Addict Lacquer Stick in 420 Underground

Deluxe miniature Lip Maximizer

Includes:

Addict Lipstick in 255 Baby Dior

Addict Lacquer Stick in 577 Lazy

Deluxe miniature Lip Maximizer

Dress your lips in Rouge Pur Couture, a satin lipstick that delivers rich color and intense hydration. Indulge in luxurious comfort with Rouge Volupté Shine, then coat your lips in Volupté Tint-in-Oil, which offers a lightweight and nonsticky texture that immediately melts onto your lips. All the products are presented in a zippered makeup bag. Available in pink or nude shades.

Includes:

Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-In-Stick Lipstick (0.15 oz.)

Volupté Tint-in-Oil (0.2 oz.)

Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick (0.13 oz.)

Cosmetics case

Chubby Stick balms are loaded with mango and shea butters for mouthwatering moisture—just what dry, delicate lips need to feel comfortably soft and smooth. This set features three natural-looking lip tints with a subtle shine and three moderate-to-full coverage vibrant shades.

Includes:

Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Color Balm in Broadest Berry (0.03 oz.)

Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Color Balm in Curviest Caramel (0.03 oz.)

Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Color Balm in Chunky Cherry (0.03 oz.)

Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Color Balm in Mighty Mimosa (0.03 oz.)

Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Color Balm in Super Strawberry (0.03 oz.)

Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Color Balm in Woppin’ Watermelon (0.03 oz.)

Bobbi’s new liquid lip Art Stick gives you creamy, eight-hour color, while her Lip Color gives your pout a semi-matte finish. The Lip Pencil can be used to line lips for feather-free wear, or it can be worn under either the Art Stick or Lip Color to extend wear. Available in two varations: Nude and Pop.

Collection includes:

Art Stick Liquid Lip (0.17 oz.)

Lip Pencil (0.04 oz.)

Lip Color (0.12 oz.)

A four-piece pink-toned kit for lips. It features two shades of Lipglass, which provide a glass-like shine on your lips while conditioning and smoothing, and two shades of Lipstick, one with a high-shine cremesheen finish and one with an original matte finish.

Kit includes:

Little M·A·C Lipglass in Baby Be Cool

Little M·A·C Lipglass in Berry Behavior

Little M·A·C Lipstick in Not Too Sweet

Little M·A·C Lipstick in Smoked Rose

Kit includes: