Nordstrom 2017 Anniversary Sale Palettes & Eye Kits

Nordstrom 2017 Anniversary Sale continues with the early access for those who are members. This is the perfect time to shop the products at discounted prices and check them on your list before they’ll be sold out. Usually when the public sale goes live the best offers and products are already gone so take a look at my picks for some of the Eye Kits and Palettes. Do let me know what did you get! 🙂

U.S. – Early Access at Nordstrom between 13 – 20 July 2017 | Public Sale between 21 July – 6 August 2017

Lash Alert Mascara is a botanical-infused energizing formula, infused with caffeine and a double-dose of fibers to lift the sleepiest of lashes for perkier volume, curl and care that lasts all day. It will improve long-term elasticity and resilience for naturally thicker lashes. Me & My Shadow Waterproof Shadow Liner is an intense waterproof eyeshadow and liner in one with a built-in blending brush for smoky eyes and a formula that glides on and stays put for hours of crease-free wear.

Includes:

Lash Alert Mascara

Me & My Shadow Waterproof Shadow Liner in Topaz

Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow customizes any makeup look with either a touch of glamour or a translucent, natural effect and can also be used as an eyeliner to create smoky eyes. The oversized patented brush of Eyes to Kill Classic Mascara features a bristle weave design that provides volume, length and definition in a single coat, while the specifically formulated blend of hard and soft waxes leaves lashes amplified yet flexible.

Includes:

Eye Tint in 11 Rose Ashes (0.22 oz.)

Eye Tint in 23 Camel Smoke (0.22 oz.)

Eyes to Kill Classic Mascara in 1 Black (0.22 oz.)

Palette includes:

Eyeshadow in Ivory (white cream), Dove Grey (light cool grey), Stone (midtone soft brown), Birch (soft ashy brown), Espresso (dark chocolate brown) and Shell (light pale pink)

Sparkle Eyeshadow in Moonlight Silver (silver grey sparkle) and Smokey Gold (taupe gold sparkle)

Shimmer Wash Eyeshadow in Sahara Grey (rich grey), Chocolate (dark red brown) and White Chocolate (soft warm cream)

Metallic Eyeshadow in Pink Chandelier (golden pink)

Blush in French Pink (bright rosy pink) and Nectar (pink coral)

Illuminating Bronzing Powder in Halo Highlight (warm gold highlight)

Bronzing Powder in Medium (medium brown)

Dual-Ended Eyeshadow/Eyeliner Brush

Large Mirror

This essentials-only collection features the ultrasoft Blush Brush designed to deposit the perfect amount of powder onto your cheeks, as well as the Smokey Eyeliner Brush, which creates a strong-yet-smudged line in one go. Soft, fluffy bristles and a full, rounded brush head make the Eye Sweep Brush ideal for applying powder shadows on the lower lid and crease (or all over if you’re applying a base shade). Two tools in one, the Dual-Ended Full Coverage Face/Touch-Up Brush features tightly packed bristles idea for creating an ultra-polished finish—use the full-size end for applying foundation and the smaller end for precise buffing, blending and touch-ups. Finally, the rounded head of the Sheer Powder Brush makes it ideal for allover or precision application of any loose or pressed powder.

Includes:

Blush Brush

Smokey Eyeliner Brush

Eye Sweep Brush

Dual-Ended Full Coverage Face/Touch-Up Brush

Sheer Powder Brush

Bobbi’s cult-favorite Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner is iconic for a reason—it glides on tug-free, gives the sharp, bold finish of a liquid liner and lasts 12 hours. The tightly packed, tapered head on Bobbi’s Ultra Fine Eyeliner Brush picks up just the right amount of formula and applies with perfect precision so you can create everything from a classic liner look to a crisp cat-eye. Add 2-3 coats of Smokey Eye Mascara to instantly thicken and lengthen lashes.

Set includes:

Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner Duo in Black Ink/Steel Ink (a jet black/a rich navy) (0.07 oz. each)

Mini Smokey Eye Mascara in Black (a blackest black) (0.1 oz.)

Mini Ultra Fine Eyeliner Brush

The subtle rose of Lip Color in Indian Rose complements Extreme Mascara in Raven and Cream Color for eyes in Escape, a shade available only in this set.

Includes:

Full-size Extreme Mascara in Raven (0.27 oz.)

Full-size Cream Color for Eyes in Escapade (0.17 oz.)

Deluxe sample Lip Color in Indian Rose (0.03 oz.)

A palette filled with essentials that illuminate your skin day and night.

Palette includes:

Sateen Eye Color in Sparkling Dew (light pink shimmer) (0.03 oz.)

Sateen Eye Color in Burnished Bronze (soft bronze) (0.03 oz.)

Matte Eye Color in Cashmere (medium pink brown) (0.03 oz.)

Luster Eye Color in African Violet (violet copper shimmer) (0.03 oz.)

Luster Eye Color in Dahlia (light grey shimmer) (0.03 oz.)

Luster Eye Color in Minx (dark brown shimmer) (0.03 oz.)

Luster Eye Color in Steel Pink (light pink shimmer) (0.03 oz.)

Luster Eye Color in Steel Plum (soft purple shimmer) (0.03 oz.)

Baked Blush Illuminé in Rosé (0.05 oz.)

Matte Radiance Baked Powder in Bronze 03 (0.05 oz.)

Packed with best-selling products, this beautifying set includes one lavender beautyblender, one apricot beautyblender—both exclusive colors—and one mini blendercleanser® Solid, plus a travel-friendly bag so your makeup is flawless wherever you are. Each beautyblender is designed for use with primers, foundations, powders, cream blushes or any other complexion product and features an open cell structure that fills with small amounts of water when wet. The dampness allows the sponge to be full so that the makeup product sits on top of the sponge rather than being absorbed, allowing you to use less product every time. When wet, it doubles in size and becomes even softer, returning to its original size and texture again when it air dries.

Includes:

Lavender Makeup Sponge Applicator

Apricot Makeup Sponge Applicator

Blendercleanser Solid Makeup Sponge Cleanser

Small Travel Case

Modern Twist Kajal Liner is waterproof, long-wearing for up 10 hours and features excellent and even color payoff while Upward Lash Mascara lifts, volumizes and curls without clumping. The Eyeshadow can be used wet or dry for varying looks.

Kit includes:

Eyeshadows in No Pretense and Hooked on Nude

Modern Twist Kajal Liner in Long Espresso

Upward Lash Mascara

Modern Twist Kajal Liner is waterproof, long-wearing for up to 10 hours and features excellent and even color payoff, while In Extreme Dimension Lash Mascara lengthens, volumizes, curls and increases your lashes. The Eyeshadow can be used wet or dry for varying looks.

Kit includes:

Eyeshadows in Pet Pink and Cool Dive

Modern Twist Kajal Liner in Squid

In Extreme Dimension Lash Mascara

Cils Booster XL conditions the lashes and gives your mascara a boost, while Définicils gives you lavishly long, defined lashes. For smoldering lash drama in a single stroke, choose Hypnôse Drama Mascara. Whisk it all away with Bi-Facil, which removes even waterproof makeup without leaving behind an oily residue.

Collection includes:

Full-size Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Base (0.18 oz.)

Full-size Définicils High Definition Mascara (0.21 oz.)

Full-size Hypnôse Drama Instant Full Body Volume Mascara (0.22 oz.)

Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover (1.7 oz.)

Preview sample Monsieur Big Mascara (0.06 oz.)

