Are you already thinking of starting your Holiday shopping, or is it too early? Well, a lot of brands are starting earlier this year! A bit too early if you’d ask me…I haven’t even finished shopping Fall 2017 Collection. NYX Cosmetics is one of the brands who gave the early start for Holiday 2017 shopping and it already launched three Lipstick Vaults! 🙂 They are pretty irresistible, especially the Liquid Suede Cream Vault II which includes some new shades as well.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA, NYXCosmetics

NYX Holiday 2017 Lipstick Vaults

Swatch every single shade of this fan fave with the Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick Vault II. These little babies glide on and deliver highly pigmented color that dries to a matte finish. Loaded with our plush lippie’s 24 waterproof hues, this vibrant collection also includes six all-new tones!

NYX Satin Vs. Velvet Vault – $25.00

Lavish your pout in luxury with this gorgeous assortment of intense shades. Including six silky Slip Tease Full Color Lip Oils and six decadent Velvet Matte Lipsticks, our limited-edition Satin vs. Velvet Vault is filled with pigment-packed lippied. Swipe ’em on to effortlessly smother your lips in stunning color.

NYX Mattes Vs. Metals – $25.00

Rock two epic finishes with the Matte vs. Metals Vault. This limited-edition collection features six velvety Liquid Suede Cream Lipsticks that glide on and set to a striking matte finish. Plus, six lustrous Cosmic Metals Lip Creams – including one exclusive shade – that cover your lips in dazzling color that feels and looks like a gloss. Let the battle for your pout begin!

