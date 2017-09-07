Hello pretties!

Even though the air of Holiday 2017 season may not be in the air, many brands have already showed their new products. OPI Holiday 2017 Collection is a limited edition and has colors and products for everyone.

You’ll see not only the usual OPI Holiday nail collection, but also nail duos and sets, along with OPI Gel Colors and many more surprises. OPI reinvents its nail polish bottles this season and introduces a modernized lacquer bottle. A new fresh, contemporary look that strengthens the nail lacquer bottle and promotes consistent esthetics across all franchises. Let’s dive into the new OPI Holiday 2017 lacquers and sets!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – October 2017 at ULTA

OPI Holiday 2017 Collection

OPI Holiday 2017 Collection will include 12 limited edition shades of Gel Color (15 ml/ 0.5 fl oz), Gel Color (7.5 ml), Infinite Shine and Nail Lacquer (see bellow). The colors are perfectly chosen for the holiday season ahead and for a glamorous manicure.

Shades:

Snow Glad I Met You

Ornament to be Together

Coalmates

Holidazed Over You

Feel the Chemis-tree

Wanna Wrap?

The Color That Keeps on Giving

Sending You Holiday Hugs

Adam said “It’s New Years Eve” – Hero Shade

My Wish List is You

Top the Package with a Beau

Gift of Gold Never Gets Old

Snow Glad I Met You OPI Holiday 2017 Set

Let’s take a walk in a winter wonderland with these soft white hues.

Ornament to be Together OPI Holiday 2017 Set

A silver to wear forever and ever.

Coalmates OPI Holiday 2017 Set

This metallic charcoal is the only one for me.

Holidazed Over You OPI Holiday 2017 Set

And I hope this jet-black trend never ends.

Feel the Chemis-tree OPI Holiday 2017 Set

You’ll keep coming back to this shimmering purple hue.

Wanna Wrap? OPI Holiday 2017 Set

This black-burgundy is so chic it doesn’t need a bow.

The Color That Keeps on Giving OPI Holiday 2017 Set

Candy-hued pearlescent pink as sweet as giving and receiving.

Sending You Holiday Hugs OPI Holiday 2017 Set

XOXO, Your favorite fuchsia.

Adam said “It’s New Year’s Eve” OPI Holiday 2017 Set

This apple red is no forbidden fruit.

My Wish List is You OPI Holiday 2017 Set

Head over heels in love with this perfect holiday red.

Top The Package with a Beau OPI Holiday 2017 Set

A gray so fine, he’ll always be mine.

Gift of Gold Never Gets Old OPI Holiday 2017 Set

Shimmer and shine, with this glam metallic.

