Hello pretties!

ORLY reveals its new Spring 2017 La La Land nail polish collection with six new pastel shades. The collection is inspired by the movie-musical La La Land, a true love story between a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress in Los Angeles.

Availability

International Launch Date – January 2017

ORLY Spring 2017 La La Land Collection

Orly Nail Polish – New Shades – $9.00

20921 Head In The Clouds – light pink (Cream)

20922 As Seen On TV – violet (Cream)

20923 Cool In California – cool pink (Cream)

20924 Anything Goes – opalescent glitter (Glitter)

30925 Big City Dreams – mint green (Cream)

20926 Forget Me Not – pastel blue (Cream)

Orly La La Land Mini Kit – Limited Edition – $18.00 for 4 x 5.3 ml

Head In The Clouds

Forget Me Not

As Seen On TV

Anything Goes

Enjoy more photos…