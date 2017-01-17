Hello pretties!
ORLY reveals its new Spring 2017 La La Land nail polish collection with six new pastel shades. The collection is inspired by the movie-musical La La Land, a true love story between a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress in Los Angeles.
Availability
International Launch Date – January 2017
ORLY Spring 2017 La La Land Collection
Orly Nail Polish – New Shades – $9.00
- 20921 Head In The Clouds – light pink (Cream)
- 20922 As Seen On TV – violet (Cream)
- 20923 Cool In California – cool pink (Cream)
- 20924 Anything Goes – opalescent glitter (Glitter)
- 30925 Big City Dreams – mint green (Cream)
- 20926 Forget Me Not – pastel blue (Cream)
Orly La La Land Mini Kit – Limited Edition – $18.00 for 4 x 5.3 ml
- Head In The Clouds
- Forget Me Not
- As Seen On TV
- Anything Goes
