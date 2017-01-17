ORLY Spring 2017 La La Land Collection

Hello pretties!

ORLY reveals its new Spring 2017 La La Land nail polish collection with six new pastel shades. The collection is inspired by the movie-musical La La Land, a true love story between a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress in Los Angeles.

Availability

International Launch Date – January 2017

ORLY Spring 2017 La La Land Collection

Orly Nail Polish – New Shades – $9.00

  • 20921 Head In The Clouds – light pink (Cream)
  • 20922 As Seen On TV – violet (Cream)
  • 20923 Cool In California – cool pink (Cream)
  • 20924 Anything Goes – opalescent glitter (Glitter)
  • 30925 Big City Dreams – mint green (Cream)
  • 20926 Forget Me Not – pastel blue (Cream)

Orly La La Land Mini Kit – Limited Edition – $18.00 for 4 x 5.3 ml

  • Head In The Clouds
  • Forget Me Not
  • As Seen On TV
  • Anything Goes

Enjoy more photos…

One Comment

