Hello pretties!

Orly Velvet Dream Collection presents its new choice of six lacquers for fall 2017.

As fall arrives, our moods shift. The air cools; the leaves turn. We leave behind our flip-flops for ankle boots, and our beach-tousled hair for sleek, coiffed looks. As we prepare for winter, we turn into ourselves a bit more, becoming contemplative and introverted. We take comfort in textures and plush fabrics such as velvet to keep us warm and inspired. Instead of flirty pastels and bright neons, we seek bold, high contrast, dark shades and new takes on classics that reflect our multi-dimensional impassioned spirits. Our autumnal transformations are not complete without touches of decadence delicately spun throughout our looks.

Availability

International Launch Date – end of July (Spotted now @head2toebeauty.com)

Orly Velvet Dream Fall 2017 Collection

Orly Nail Polish – New Shades – $5.50

Silken Quartz – peach (Shimmer)

– peach (Shimmer) Just Bitten – blood-red (Creme)

– blood-red (Creme) Black Cherry – magenta (Creme)

– magenta (Creme) Velvet Kaleidoscope – raspberry and gold glitter (Glitter)

– raspberry and gold glitter (Glitter) Black Suede – dark blue (Creme)

– dark blue (Creme) November Fog – pale lavender (Creme)

