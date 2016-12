Hello pretties!

I invite you to take a first look at the upcoming RMK Spring 2017 Color Change Collection based on pink and nudes shades with silky textures. All the new products presented as a limited edition will give you a nice, casual and fresh glow as RMK has really breathe new life into these two colors.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 6 January 2017

RMK Spring 2017 Color Change Collection

Face Pop Eyes – Limited Edition

01 Silver magic naked gold

02 Soft golden brown

03 Red bare brown

04 Deep bare brown

05 Natural naked brown

06 Silver magic bare purple

Face Pop Creamy Cheeks – Limited Edition

01 Glossy pink

02 Soft pink

03 Fresh pink

04 Passion pink

Face Pop Powder Cheeks – Limited Edition

01 Bare brown

02 Soft coral

03 Natural brown

Face Pop Mat Lips – Limited Edition

01 Pure pink

02 Rose pink

03 Translucent pink

Face Pop Silky Lips – Limited Edition

01 Bare brown

02 Brown

03 Modern brown

04 Red naked brown

Face Pop W Stick Gloss – Limited Edition

01 Romantic Shine

02 Candy Girl

03 Tea Dreams

04 Charm light shine

Nail Color EX – New Shades – Limited Edition

EX-65 Light Pink

EX-66 Cherry Pink

EX-67 Real Pink

EX-68 Modern Bare Brown

EX-69 Brilliant Bare Brown

EX-70 Glossy Pink

Enjoy more photos…