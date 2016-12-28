Hello cuties!

Rouge Bunny Rouge presents Arcane Concrete de Parfum, a limited edition release of a pure perfume concentration, priced luxuriously and made for collectors.

The first PROVENANCE TALES masterpiece to be launched as Concrète de Parfum in pure perfume concentration, ‘Arcane’ is presented in a luxuriant crystal bottle – a limited edition for collectors and connoisseurs.

Availability

International Launch Date – Now online @rougebunnyrouge.com

Rouge Bunny Rouge Arcane Concrete de Parfum – New – $900.00

The fragrance comes in a white lacquered case that bears resemblance to a very elegant Victorian musical box. The heavy, crystal clear bottle – its shape a nod to decanter-like designs of the era – is adorned with a delicate silver rim and an engraved stopper, and lets you admire the solid perfume inside, flecked with pearlescent shimmer.

To extract the desired amount of Concrète de Parfum, a delicate crystal wand is enclosed, creating a very special fragrant ritual just for you. Behold the beautifully crafted crystal treasure and anticipate the sensual moment when ‘Arcane’ becomes warmed by your skin, releasing a captivating fragrant aura of this precious Concrète de Parfum.

Fragrance Notes:

TOP: Vanilla, Spices, Saffron

Cistus, Incense, Amber BASE: Patchouli, Musk, Sandalwood, Cedarwood

Ingredients:

PETROLATUM, PARFUM (FRAGRANCE), PARAFFIN, MICA, CI 77891 (TITANIUM DIOXIDE), ALPHA ISOMETHYL IONONE, COUMARIN, BENZYL ALCOHOL, LIMONENE. (FRAGRANCE: ALPHA ISOMETHYL IONONE, COUMARIN, BENZYL ALCOHOL, LIMONENE, EUGENOL, LINALOOL, FARNESOL, BENZYL BENZOATE, ANISE ALCOHOL, GERANIOL, ISOEUGENOL, BENZYL SALICYLATE, CITRONELLOL)

