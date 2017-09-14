Hello pretties!

New offers just dropped for Sephora Weekly WOW 14-20 September 2017. Three new products from Lancome, Tarte and First Aid Beauty are now discounted. Lancome offers the Juicy Shaker in a variety of 16 shades. Even now remember wearing Lancome Juicy Shaker in Meli Melon (review) for a few months. I had it in my bag all the time for a quick touch up. I used it a light lip color, as a lip balm whenever my lips were feeling dry and even as a blush. It’s that versatile product that you can wear it in so many ways. Not to mention that it gives you a fresh glow with a juicy shiny finish. I have a few colors of Matte Juicy Shaker as well (ups! totally forgot to review those) and they have the nicest matte formula.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora (%50 discount at selected products)

Sephora Weekly WOW 14-20 September 2017

An addictive lip oil with a super-soft cushion applicator for a wash of color with a hint of shine.

Shades:

283 Berry In Love – flavor –juicy blackberry

102 Apri-Cute – flavor –mouth-watering apricot

112 Show Me The Honey – flavor –rich honey

142 Freedom Of Peach – flavor –sweet peach

151 Cherry Symphony – flavor –cherry pop

154 Great-Fruit – flavor –sparkling grapefruit

166 Walk The Lime – flavor –sweet japanese yuzu

201 Piece Of Cake – flavor –birthday cake

252 Vanilla Pop – flavor – warm vanilla frosting

300 Lemon Explosion – flavor –pink bubblegum

301 Meli Melon – flavor –ripe melon

313 Boom-Meringue – flavor –lemon meringue

341 Bohemian Raspberry – flavor –juicy raspberry

352 Wonder Melon – flavor –juicy watermelon

372 Berry Tale – flavor –berry punch

381 Mangoes Wild – flavor –juicy mango

A lengthening, curling, volumizing, and conditioning mascara. Tarte lights, camera, lashes™ 4-in-1 mascara could be considered a dramatic makeover for your lashes. This high-performance formula is proven to increase the appearance of lash volume by 330 percent—creating strikingly thick, sexy lashes.

A fragrance-free, gentle cleanser that effectively removes makeup, dirt, and grime, leaving skin soft and supple. This Face Cleanser features a whipped texture that transforms into a sumptuous cream when blended with water. Infused with a powerful botanical antioxidant blend, it helps safeguard skin against environmental aggressors while also calming irritated skin. This non-stripping, pH-balanced formula works to maintain skin’s natural acidity and helps reduce flair-ups, never leaving skin feeling tight or dry.

