Hello beauties!
I literally can’t get enough of Sephora Weekly WOW offers! Every week Sephora lists different makeup, skincare products at discounted prices. I mean who can resist a 50% OFF offer? This price discount is insane and not to mention the products are high end. This week’s offers are surely made for me. I’m running out of Urban Decay Primer Potions and the offers are super hot. There are more products to choose from, but hurry as they will be sold out soon!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora
Sephora Weekly WOW 50% OFF September 2017
Benefit They’re Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara – $15.00 ($24.oo Value)
A lengthening mascara that curls, volumizes, lifts, and separates lashes for an “out-of-here” look—now available in three vibrant shades.
- Black
- Beyond Brown
- Beyond Blue
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion – $14.00 ($22.00 Value)
- Original – A 24-hour wear, nude eyeshadow primer that ensures vibrant, crease-free wear.
- Caffeine – a rich warm brown matte
- Sin – a pale nude shimmer
- Eden – a creamy, nude matte primer
- Anti-Aging – A 24-hour wear, creamy eyeshadow primer that supports antiaging and ensures that eye shades stay vibrant and crease-free.
Tarte Tarteist Glossy Lip Paint – $11.00 ($20.00 Value)
A pigmented, glossy lip paint for sexy color and shine.
- Snap – nude mauve
- Hella – white nude
- Obvi – warm nude
- Goals – rosy nude
- Double Tap – cool mauve
- WCW – berry
- Fave – plum berry
- Poison – black plum
- Slay – orchid
Tarte Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint – $11.00 ($20.00 Value)
- Bestie – deep nude
- Pillowtalk – white nude
- OG – greige
- Exposed – rosy nude
- Low Key – nude
- Obsessed – mauve berry
- Festival – nude mauve
- Bounce – rose coral
- Bling – pink berry
- Front Row – deep mauve
- Get It! – apricot nude
- Salty – pinky nude
- Homeslice – peachy nude
- Rose – rosy nude
- Delish – rosy mauve
- Vibin – wine
- Killin’ It – berry
- Acid Wash – black cherry
- Friyay – purple fuschia
- Fly – raspberry
- Cheerleader – hot cherry
- XOXO – red
- Extra – bright red
- Sis – warm brown
- Wannabe – rich brown
- Fortune – brown
- Festival – nude
Tarte Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint – $11.00 ($20.00 Value)
- Rave – greige
- Grunge – dark brown
- Crop Top – mauve brown
- Choker – warm brown
- Namaste – nude
- Birthday Suit
- Tbt – mauve
- So Fetch – pinky coral
- Selfish – bright pink
- Adorbs – hot pink
- Lovespell – pink
- Twerk – fuchsia
- Bae – red
- Hangry – berry
- Manbun – dark berry
- Frenemy – burgundy
- Yaassss – lavender
- Fomo – mauve
- Naughty – black
Enjoy more photos…