Hello beauties!

I literally can’t get enough of Sephora Weekly WOW offers! Every week Sephora lists different makeup, skincare products at discounted prices. I mean who can resist a 50% OFF offer? This price discount is insane and not to mention the products are high end. This week’s offers are surely made for me. I’m running out of Urban Decay Primer Potions and the offers are super hot. There are more products to choose from, but hurry as they will be sold out soon!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

Sephora Weekly WOW 50% OFF September 2017

A lengthening mascara that curls, volumizes, lifts, and separates lashes for an “out-of-here” look—now available in three vibrant shades.

Black

Beyond Brown

Beyond Blue

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion – $14.00 ($22.00 Value)

Original – A 24-hour wear, nude eyeshadow primer that ensures vibrant, crease-free wear.

Caffeine – a rich warm brown matte

Sin – a pale nude shimmer

Eden – a creamy, nude matte primer

Anti-Aging – A 24-hour wear, creamy eyeshadow primer that supports antiaging and ensures that eye shades stay vibrant and crease-free.

A pigmented, glossy lip paint for sexy color and shine.

Snap – nude mauve

Hella – white nude

Obvi – warm nude

Goals – rosy nude

Double Tap – cool mauve

WCW – berry

Fave – plum berry

Poison – black plum

Slay – orchid

Bestie – deep nude

Pillowtalk – white nude

OG – greige

Exposed – rosy nude

Low Key – nude

Obsessed – mauve berry

Festival – nude mauve

Bounce – rose coral

Bling – pink berry

Front Row – deep mauve

Get It! – apricot nude

Salty – pinky nude

Homeslice – peachy nude

Rose – rosy nude

Delish – rosy mauve

Vibin – wine

Killin’ It – berry

Acid Wash – black cherry

Friyay – purple fuschia

Fly – raspberry

Cheerleader – hot cherry

XOXO – red

Extra – bright red

Sis – warm brown

Wannabe – rich brown

Fortune – brown

Festival – nude

Tarte Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint – $11.00 ($20.00 Value)



Rave – greige

Grunge – dark brown

Crop Top – mauve brown

Choker – warm brown

Namaste – nude

Birthday Suit

Tbt – mauve

So Fetch – pinky coral

Selfish – bright pink

Adorbs – hot pink

Lovespell – pink

Twerk – fuchsia

Bae – red

Hangry – berry

Manbun – dark berry

Frenemy – burgundy

Yaassss – lavender

Fomo – mauve

Naughty – black

Enjoy more photos…