Hello beauties!

Another week, another shopping session at Sephora Weekly Wow. The deals remain the same, up to 50% OFF from the original price for products listed in this offer. This week we have lip glosses from Bareminerals, mascara from Urban Decay, a new Beauty Blender and Murad Cleanser. Let’s take a closer look at the new offers.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 7 September 2017 at Sephora

Sephora Weekly WoW 7 September 2017 – 50% OFF

Perversion glides on easily to instantly create sexy lashes. It has a creamy, full-bodied texture that is not too dry and not too wet to allow just the right amount of pull as it glides through lashes. This formula is not sticky or clumpy, and it contains Hairdensyl, a complex blend of proteins and amino acids that are known to stimulate lash growth. The honey extract provides deep nourishment, sea idrolized elastine stimulates the hair follicle, and marine collagen protects. The high-tech, volumizing brush separates and defines each lash for a clean, clump-free finish, and the triple-black pigments leave them looking intensely black.

A travel-friendly alternative to the liquid blendercleanser®, along with a custom grid to dry beautyblender® and deep clean brushes. This cleanser removes excess residue and germs for clean makeup application. It supports the integrity of the blender as it provides the same cleansing results and soothing lavender fragrance as the liquid blendercleanser.

Clarifying Cleanser’s rich lather strips away pore-clogging grime, oil, and irritants, while encapsulated salicylic acid provides a sustained release of medication for hours of acne treatment, even after rinsing. Is a bestselling Murad product for nearly 20 years, recommended as the first step in any Murad acne routine. Clarifying Cleanser is formulated to improve skin’s health as part of Dr. Murad’s Inclusive Health® system of care.

A moisturizing, lip gloss with sheer-to-medium coverage in a range of flattering nude shades for all skintones.

Shades:

Sugar – soft blushing mauve

Groovy – soft pinky beige

Forbidden – light nude pink

Totally – neutral nude

Tantalize – honeyed almond

