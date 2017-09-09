Hello beauties!

Seem like the matte lip trend is not going away anytime soon. Shiseido Rouge Rouge is a new range of matte lipsticks available in eight shades. If I know one thing for sure is that brands have perfected their formulas for matte lipsticks so these days they are more comfortable to wear. The new Shiseido Rouge Rouge Matte lipsticks have a very comfortable formula, without a heavy feel. They give you that balm-like sensation without being super hydrating.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – October 2017 at Nordstrom, Sephora

UK Launch Date – October 2017 at Harvey Nichols

International Launch Date – October 2017

Shiseido Rouge Rouge Matte Lipstick Fall 2017

Shiseido Rouge Rouge Lipstick – New – $46.00

The collection is divided into four nudes and four bright shades. The nudes are perfect for day wear, suitable for every skin color while the brights are more evening appropriate. 🙂

Shades: