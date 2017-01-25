Shop Tom Ford SS2017 Color Collection Now!

Hello pretties!

If last week we had a first look at Tom Ford Spring Summer 2017 Color Collection, today we can already pre-order the new products. The new, reformulated blushes with a creamy formula come in two shades while the duo shade and illuminate lip offers six color variations.

Tom Ford’s distinctive beauty point of view resonates from his ideal of balancing light and shadow to create symmetry. TOM FORD BEAUTY unveils a range of new products for spring 2017 that illuminate, sculpt, and contour to help transform the look of the face. Shade and Illuminate—the essential tool for achieving Tom Ford’s philosophy of face architecture—introduces two new ways to create balance and symmetry using complementing color contrasts.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – 30 January 2017 at Selfridges

Tom Ford SS 2017 Color Collection

Shade & Illuminate Cheek – $80.00 Tom Ford introduces Shade and Illuminate Cheeks in two vibrant, yet sheer color palettes. This contour blush duo of highlighting and shading creams is integral to Tom Ford's face philosophy. The easily blendable formula is designed to make dimensional color contrasting of the cheeks remarkably simple. The pearlescent highlighting shade brightens and draws light to skin, to amplify cheekbones and lift the face, while the sheer vibrant blush tone deepens and defines for the perfect flush or contour. Each color combination enhances a range of skin tones and can be applied with the Shade and Illuminate Brush and blended with the Cream Foundation Brush. Scintillate – peach, copper

Sublimate – dusty rose, plum

Shade & Illuminate Lip – Limited Edition – $60.00 Shade and Illuminate Lips premieres in six limited-edition shade pairings designed to flatter a range of skin tones. Two shades, one light and one dark, create a subtle to dramatic ombré effect, shaping lips with high pigmentation and revolutionary adherence. The formula, with a velvety matte finish, features emollient oils and a blend of polymers that create rich color and deep dimension. Shades span from nude, mauve, and pink, to red and burgundy, and may be easily applied using the provided dual-ended applicator, featuring a sponge and a lip brush. Saboteur – berry, plum

Impulse – rose, plum

Automatic – beige, brown

Tantalize – coral, deep coral

Possession – pink, deep pink

Nikita – red, burgundy

