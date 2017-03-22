Hello sweeties!

Shu Uemura teams up with the Japanese jewelry brand Ambush to release the new Stay Gold Summer 2017 Collection. YOON who works for Ambush has participated in creating the package design as well as the campaign visual. The collection will include 30 products, both makeup and skincare suitable for all skin types. I have a few photos waiting for you right after the jump and you can easily notice the gold package design and burst of colors. I believe the star product may be the new Eye Foil, which is a liquid eye shadow available in ten shades with one of them being limited edition.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 26 April 2017

U.S. Launch Date – 1 May 2017

Shu Uemura Ambush Summer 2017 Collection

As I said previously the collection will feature one limited edition shade of Eye Foil named Dream Catchers, followed by nine new and permanent shades. Rumor has it that we might get a few pressed eye shadows as well (perhaps as a refill) some of them being a limited edition like Freedom which has a shimmery texture and Love and Life with a matte finish.

Rouge Unlimited Supreme Matte will be available in two shades, just like Rouge Unlimited Sheer Shine and you can see that bright red color in the photos bellow. Eyebrow Manicure will be available in silver and gold, both limited edition shades. There will also be a Moisturizing Lip Balm, Base & Top Glow Boosting Cream, products that will appear in a gold limited edition packaging.

