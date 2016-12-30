Hello cuties!
Sisley launches new products for spring 2017, by adding new shades to the existing ones or totally renewing their brush collection. If earlier I told you about Sisley Phyto-Touche Poudre Eclat Soleil (info, photos), now I’m back with news of Sisley Brush Collection and Phyto-Twist Blushes. Sisley previous brushes were made of goat hair and they were replaced with new ones from synthetic bristles and black lacquered handles. The new brushes are more durable, soft and elastic and provide a better application of makeup.
Availability
International Launch Date – February 2017
Japan Launch Date – 10 February 2017
Sisley Spring 2017 Phyto-Blush Twist & Makeup Brushes
Sisley Makeup Brushes – New & Permanent
- Fluid Foundation Brush – for applying liquid foundation
- Foundation Brush – for applying compact foundation
- Powder Brush – for applying powder product
- Kabuki Retractable Brush – kabuki brush
- Blush Brush – for applying powder blushes
- Eyeshadow Brush – for applying powder eye shadows
- Eyeshadow Smudge Brush – for smudging eye shadows
- Eyeliner Brush – for applying eyeliner but can also be used for eyebrows
Sisley Phyto-Twist Blush – New Shades
It comes available in a total of four new creamy blushes:
- 01 Petal – pale pink
- 02 Fuchsia – hot pink
- 03 Papaya – orange coral
- 04 Glow – creamy highlighter
Enjoy more photos…