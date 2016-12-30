Hello cuties!

Sisley launches new products for spring 2017, by adding new shades to the existing ones or totally renewing their brush collection. If earlier I told you about Sisley Phyto-Touche Poudre Eclat Soleil (info, photos), now I’m back with news of Sisley Brush Collection and Phyto-Twist Blushes. Sisley previous brushes were made of goat hair and they were replaced with new ones from synthetic bristles and black lacquered handles. The new brushes are more durable, soft and elastic and provide a better application of makeup.

Availability

International Launch Date – February 2017

Japan Launch Date – 10 February 2017

Sisley Spring 2017 Phyto-Blush Twist & Makeup Brushes

Sisley Makeup Brushes – New & Permanent

Fluid Foundation Brush – for applying liquid foundation

Foundation Brush – for applying compact foundation

Powder Brush – for applying powder product

Kabuki Retractable Brush – kabuki brush

Blush Brush – for applying powder blushes

Eyeshadow Brush – for applying powder eye shadows

Eyeshadow Smudge Brush – for smudging eye shadows

Eyeliner Brush – for applying eyeliner but can also be used for eyebrows

Sisley Phyto-Twist Blush – New Shades

It comes available in a total of four new creamy blushes:

01 Petal – pale pink

02 Fuchsia – hot pink

03 Papaya – orange coral

04 Glow – creamy highlighter

Enjoy more photos…