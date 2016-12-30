Sisley Spring 2017 Phyto-Blush Twist & Makeup Brushes

Sisley launches new products for spring 2017, by adding new shades to the existing ones or totally renewing their brush collection. If earlier I told you about Sisley Phyto-Touche Poudre Eclat Soleil (info, photos), now I’m back with news of Sisley Brush Collection and Phyto-Twist Blushes. Sisley previous brushes were made of goat hair and they were replaced with new ones from synthetic bristles and black lacquered handles. The new brushes are more durable, soft and elastic and provide a better application of makeup.

Availability

International Launch Date – February 2017

Japan Launch Date – 10 February 2017

Sisley Spring 2017 Phyto-Blush Twist & Makeup Brushes

Sisley Makeup Brushes – New & Permanent

  • Fluid Foundation Brush – for applying liquid foundation
  • Foundation Brush – for applying compact foundation
  • Powder Brush – for applying powder product
  • Kabuki Retractable Brush – kabuki brush
  • Blush Brush – for applying powder blushes
  • Eyeshadow Brush – for applying powder eye shadows
  • Eyeshadow Smudge Brush – for smudging eye shadows
  • Eyeliner Brush – for applying eyeliner but can also be used for eyebrows

Sisley Phyto-Twist Blush – New Shades

It comes available in a total of four new creamy blushes:

  • 01 Petal – pale pink
  • 02 Fuchsia – hot pink
  • 03 Papaya – orange coral
  • 04 Glow – creamy highlighter

