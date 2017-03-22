Smashbox 2017 Be Legendary Liquid Lip

Hello pretties!

Smashbox introduces this spring the liquid version of their famous Be Legendary Lipsticks which I come to use and love over the past few months. Smashbox Be Legendary Liquid Lip is a new liquid lipstick with a formula that glides on the full coverage of a lipstick and the high shine of a gloss in a single coat. It’s available as Be Legendary Liquid Metal and Be Legendary Liquid Pigment. I do admit I’m quite curious to try these on because, even though the formula of the original Be Legendary Lipstick was so creamy and lightweight the color was sheer to medium and it didn’t last for more than two or three hours on my lips.

Smashbox Be Legendary Liquid Lipstick is a liquid lip formula in a mirror-like metallic or fiercely pigmented finish that glides on maxed-out color in a single coat. Smashbox’s pro artists maxed out the metallic and vinyl-like shine in each formula with punched-up pigments and four levels of pearls that capture and reflect light from every angle. The result? A magic trick of light that make lips look fuller in any light and every pic.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora, ULTA and Smashbox.com

Smashbox 2017 Be Legendary Liquid Lipstick

Crimson Chrome – metallic true red

Foiled Brat – metallic burgundy

Haterade – metallic orange

Mauve Squad – metallic mauve

Moscow Muled – metallic copper

Petal Metal – metallic rose gold

Space Case – metallic grey

Iced Out – metallic royal blue

Mauve Wife – cool mauve pink pigment

Rose B4 Bros – cool blue/pink pigment

Girl, Please – pink/brown pigment

Pink Drank – mid-tone pink pigment

Crush It – deep magenta pigment

Brick Trick – deep red/brown pigment

Bad Apple – warm red pigment

Bad B – light cool pink pigment

