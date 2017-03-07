Smashbox Casey Holmes Spotlight Palette SWATCHES

Hello babes!
Smashbox has released the two variations of Casey Holmes Spotlight Palettes. They are easy-to-use highlighting palettes that will customize your ultimate glow and are suitable for both light and darker skin tones. I have swatches to show you right after the jump if you care to take a closer look.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA
Smashbox Casey Holmes Spotlight Palette for Spring 2017
Smashbox Spotlight Palette – New – $35.00
The Spotlight Palette features three highlight finishes—from subtle glow to super sparkle—so you can build and control your glow. These shades deliver ultra-blendable, velvety smooth formula. They instantly add dimension and definition, and the included, expert tips show you how to get three, get-the-looks from YouTube star Casey Holmes. Just use the Pearl shade on fair-to-light skin tones and the Gold hue for medium-to-dark skin tones.
- Gold – gold highlight (Radiant Finish)
- Pearl – soft highlight (Radiant Finish)
Enjoy more photos…