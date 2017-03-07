Smashbox Casey Holmes Spotlight Palette SWATCHES

Hello babes!

Smashbox has released the two variations of Casey Holmes Spotlight Palettes. They are easy-to-use highlighting palettes that will customize your ultimate glow and are suitable for both light and darker skin tones. I have swatches to show you right after the jump if you care to take a closer look.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

Smashbox Casey Holmes Spotlight Palette for Spring 2017

The Spotlight Palette features three highlight finishes—from subtle glow to super sparkle—so you can build and control your glow. These shades deliver ultra-blendable, velvety smooth formula. They instantly add dimension and definition, and the included, expert tips show you how to get three, get-the-looks from YouTube star Casey Holmes. Just use the Pearl shade on fair-to-light skin tones and the Gold hue for medium-to-dark skin tones.

Gold – gold highlight (Radiant Finish)

– gold highlight (Radiant Finish) Pearl – soft highlight (Radiant Finish)

Enjoy more photos…