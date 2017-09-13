Hello pretties!

It might not be the holiday season yet when you look outside, but online it has surely started. Smashbox Holiday 2017 Palettes & Sets have just launched online. It felt like yesterday when I posted the news of Smashbox Be Legendary Triple Tone Lipstick and now here are the Christmas offerings. What can I say other than, choose your gifts wisely and happy shopping!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA, Sephora

Smashbox Holiday 2017 Palettes & Sets

This trio of travel-size face primers instantly blurs pores, defeats shine and keeps your holiday looks fresh while on the go. Photo Finish Foundation Primer and Primer Water work with all skin types and is ideal for oily to combination skin.

Photo Finish Foundation Primer:

Smooths skin & blurs imperfections

Lightweight, velvety finish; oil-free

Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer:

Dramatically reduces the appearance of pores

Mattifies shine & controls oil for 8 hours

Photo Finish Primer Water:

3-in-1 lightweight mist primes, sets & refreshes makeup

Hydrates skin with electrolytes

This set of palettes features the Spotlight, Cover Shot, Ablaze, and Limited-Edition Sultry palettes. Spotlight palette features three complementary highlighting shades, two shimmer-finish shades, and one mega sparkle that dials light way up. Wear them alone or layer over blush or highlighter to amp up the light.

The Ablaze Palette offers shades that are hot desert-inspired, while the Sultry Palette shades are wearable and universally flattering. Both offer intense pigment payoff and superior blendability. Each palette features convenient bigger base shades, and is slim-line, purse-sized, and great for on-the-go use.

Travel-Size Spotlight Palette in Pearl

Full-Size Cover Shot Eyeshadow Palette in Ablaze

Full-Size Limited Edition Cover Shot Eyeshadow Palette in Sultry

Ana Strumpf-designed Sticker Sheet

This limited-edition palette has contour, blush and highlight shades plus 15 eye shadow colors. Together, they create endless makeup looks for the holiday season and beyond.

Includes:

Step-By-Step Contour Kit with matte contour, bronze & highlight shades (0.28 oz)

2 Double-sized Matte Blush tones (0.29 oz)

15 eyeshadows in a range of neutral to bold shades (0.58 oz)

Ana Strumpf-designed sticker sheets to personalize your present

This collection of six pigment-packed mini Be Legendary Cream Lipsticks delivers brilliant color with one swipe. It also comes with a mini lipstick transformer that’s the gift that keeps on giving because it immediately makes any cream lipstick matte.

Includes:

Famous (pink neutral)

Audition (neutral rose) (0.04 oz)

(mauve pink) (0.04 oz)

Fig (red grape) (0.04 oz)

Witchy (deep burgundy) (0.04 oz)

Legendary (true red) (0.04 oz)

Deluxe Insta-Matte Lipstick Transformer (0.16 oz)

Ana Strumpf-designed sticker sheet to personalize your presents

