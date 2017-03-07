Smashbox Spring 2017 Cabana Set

Hello beauties!

Smashbox has just unveiled its new Cabana Set which features only full size products. That new eyeshadow palette is looking pretty summery to me and it features eight shadows in matte and metallic finishes. Take a closer look right after the jump!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively at Macy’s

Need a little eye candy? This set was curated by pros at Smashbox Photo Studios L.A., who got inspired by beachside location shoots and warm California shades. Peek inside, then create an easy eye look that’s right on trend!

This set includes:

Cover Shot Eye Shadow Palette – a mix of 8 can’t-miss mattes and metallics

Full Exposure Mascara In Jet Black – glossy fibers sculpt lashes up and out

Always On Gel Liner In Fishnet – 36-hour waterproof wear

Photo Finish Lid Primer – primes, preps and color-corrects eyelids

Step-by-step application tips

Enjoy more photos…