Hello lovelies!
Tom Ford Boys & Girls new Fall 2017 Collection is absolutely breathtaking! All the lip colors that you can think of are gathered together here in the new Boys & Girls Lip Color Collection. Is your name among these shades? 🙂 If so, what color are you? 🙂
Tom ford introduces 50 girls to his celebrated Boys & Girls Lip Color collection. Named after women he admires, from intimates to collaborators from around the world, the girls limited-edition collection debuts in clutch-sized, ivory and gold packaging. Designed to be worn on their own or layered with one another, each transforming color and finish amplifies a woman or man’s individuality, while inciting an insatiable desire to try more than one. From lip color sheer in Lisa, Carine, and Amber to ultra-rich lip color in Emma, Grace, and Sasha, there’s a shade and finish for every girl.
Boys & Girls introduces six cream shades of boys, including Alain, Charles, Connor, Federico, Magnus, and Warren, showcased in a sleek, clutch-sized mahogany and gold case. The decadent wardrobe of rich, specially treated pigments are blended to deliver pure color in ultra-kissable matte, cream, and metallic finishes.
Girls: harmonizing sensuous shades with a veil of color, lip color sheer delivers an irresistible effect that complements luminous skin. A decadent mix of vitamins C and E and shea butter helps lavish lips with saturated moisture.
Boys: each lip color is Tom Ford’s modern ideal of an essential makeup shade. Rare and exotic ingredients—including soja seed extract, brazilian murumuru butter, and chamomilla flower oil—create an ultra-creamy texture with an incredibly smooth application. Specially treated pigments are blended to deliver pure color with just the right balance of luminosity.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Beautylish | 15 September 2017 in Stores
UK Launch Date – September 2017 at Harrods
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Fall 2017 Collection
Lips & Boys Lip Color – New – $36.00
- Alain
- Charles
- Connor
- Federico
- Magnus
- Warren
Boys & Girls Lip Color Sheer – $36.00
- Alexis
- Alicia
- Amber
- Beatrice
- Carine
- Carolyn
- Edita
- Ellie
- Fabiola
- Greta
- Ingrid
- Isamaya
- Julianne
- Lara
- Leigh
- Lena
- Lily
- Lisa
- Marguerite
- Natalia
- Nico
- Nina
- Rinko
- Romy
- Scarlett
Boys & Girls Ultra-Rich Lip Color – $36.00
- Anne Ashley
- Bianca
- Dakota
- Emma
- Gala
- Georgie
- Grace
- Ines
- Isla
- Marisa
- Monica
- Naomi
- Rosie
- Sasha
- Sophia
- Valentina
- Violet
- Zelda
- Zoe
Lips & Boys Lip Color – $36.00
- Aaaron
- Alex
- Alexander
- Anderson
- Ashton
- Austin
- Ben
- Bradley
- Cary
- Christopher
- Collin
- Cristiano
- Dominic
- Douglas
- Drake
- Dylan
- Elliot
- Evan
- Flynn
- Giacomo
- Graham
- Hiro
- Inigo
- Jack
- Jake
- James
- Jared
- Joaquin
- Jon
- Julian
- Leonardo
- Logan
- Luciano
- Michael
- Mitchell
- Nicholas
- Patrick
- Richard
- Roberto
- Ryan
- Snowdon
- Thomas
- Tony
- Travis
