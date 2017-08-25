Hello lovelies!

Tom Ford Boys & Girls new Fall 2017 Collection is absolutely breathtaking! All the lip colors that you can think of are gathered together here in the new Boys & Girls Lip Color Collection. Is your name among these shades? 🙂 If so, what color are you? 🙂

Tom ford introduces 50 girls to his celebrated Boys & Girls Lip Color collection. Named after women he admires, from intimates to collaborators from around the world, the girls limited-edition collection debuts in clutch-sized, ivory and gold packaging. Designed to be worn on their own or layered with one another, each transforming color and finish amplifies a woman or man’s individuality, while inciting an insatiable desire to try more than one. From lip color sheer in Lisa, Carine, and Amber to ultra-rich lip color in Emma, Grace, and Sasha, there’s a shade and finish for every girl.

Boys & Girls introduces six cream shades of boys, including Alain, Charles, Connor, Federico, Magnus, and Warren, showcased in a sleek, clutch-sized mahogany and gold case. The decadent wardrobe of rich, specially treated pigments are blended to deliver pure color in ultra-kissable matte, cream, and metallic finishes.

Girls: harmonizing sensuous shades with a veil of color, lip color sheer delivers an irresistible effect that complements luminous skin. A decadent mix of vitamins C and E and shea butter helps lavish lips with saturated moisture.

Boys: each lip color is Tom Ford’s modern ideal of an essential makeup shade. Rare and exotic ingredients—including soja seed extract, brazilian murumuru butter, and chamomilla flower oil—create an ultra-creamy texture with an incredibly smooth application. Specially treated pigments are blended to deliver pure color with just the right balance of luminosity.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Beautylish | 15 September 2017 in Stores

UK Launch Date – September 2017 at Harrods

Tom Ford Boys & Girls Fall 2017 Collection

Lips & Boys Lip Color – New – $36.00 Alain

Charles

Connor

Federico

Magnus

Warren

Boys & Girls Lip Color Sheer – $36.00 Alexis

Alicia

Amber

Beatrice

Carine

Carolyn

Edita

Ellie

Fabiola

Greta

Ingrid

Isamaya

Julianne

Lara

Leigh

Lena

Lily

Lisa

Marguerite

Natalia

Nico

Nina

Rinko

Romy

Scarlett

Boys & Girls Ultra-Rich Lip Color – $36.00 Anne Ashley

Bianca

Dakota

Emma

Gala

Georgie

Grace

Ines

Isla

Marisa

Monica

Naomi

Rosie

Sasha

Sophia

Valentina

Violet

Zelda

Zoe

Lips & Boys Lip Color – $36.00 Aaaron

Alex

Alexander

Anderson

Ashton

Austin

Ben

Bradley

Cary

Christopher

Collin

Cristiano

Dominic

Douglas

Drake

Dylan

Elliot

Evan

Flynn

Giacomo

Graham

Hiro

Inigo

Jack

Jake

James

Jared

Joaquin

Jon

Julian

Leonardo

Logan

Luciano

Michael

Mitchell

Nicholas

Patrick

Richard

Roberto

Ryan

Snowdon

Thomas

Tony

Travis

