Tom Ford Boys & Girls Fall 2017 Collection

by Tavia, No comments yet

Hello lovelies!

Tom Ford Boys & Girls new Fall 2017 Collection is absolutely breathtaking! All the lip colors that you can think of are gathered together here in the new Boys & Girls Lip Color Collection. Is your name among these shades? 🙂 If so, what color are you? 🙂

Tom ford introduces 50 girls to his celebrated Boys & Girls Lip Color collection. Named after women he admires, from intimates to collaborators from around the world, the girls limited-edition collection debuts in clutch-sized, ivory and gold packaging. Designed to be worn on their own or layered with one another, each transforming color and finish amplifies a woman or man’s individuality, while inciting an insatiable desire to try more than one. From lip color sheer in Lisa, Carine, and Amber to ultra-rich lip color in Emma, Grace, and Sasha, there’s a shade and finish for every girl.

Boys & Girls introduces six cream shades of boys, including Alain, Charles, Connor, Federico, Magnus, and Warren, showcased in a sleek, clutch-sized mahogany and gold case. The decadent wardrobe of rich, specially treated pigments are blended to deliver pure color in ultra-kissable matte, cream, and metallic finishes.

Girls: harmonizing sensuous shades with a veil of color, lip color sheer delivers an irresistible effect that complements luminous skin. A decadent mix of vitamins C and E and shea butter helps lavish lips with saturated moisture.

Boys: each lip color is Tom Ford’s modern ideal of an essential makeup shade. Rare and exotic ingredients—including soja seed extract, brazilian murumuru butter, and chamomilla flower oil—create an ultra-creamy texture with an incredibly smooth application. Specially treated pigments are blended to deliver pure color with just the right balance of luminosity.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Beautylish | 15 September 2017 in Stores

UK Launch Date – September 2017 at Harrods

Tom Ford Boys & Girls Fall 2017 Collection

Lips & Boys Lip Color – New – $36.00

  • Alain
  • Charles
  • Connor
  • Federico
  • Magnus
  • Warren

Boys & Girls Lip Color Sheer – $36.00

  • Alexis
  • Alicia
  • Amber
  • Beatrice
  • Carine
  • Carolyn
  • Edita
  • Ellie
  • Fabiola
  • Greta
  • Ingrid
  • Isamaya
  • Julianne
  • Lara
  • Leigh
  • Lena
  • Lily
  • Lisa
  • Marguerite
  • Natalia
  • Nico
  • Nina
  • Rinko
  • Romy
  • Scarlett

Boys & Girls Ultra-Rich Lip Color – $36.00

  • Anne Ashley
  • Bianca
  • Dakota
  • Emma
  • Gala
  • Georgie
  • Grace
  • Ines
  • Isla
  • Marisa
  • Monica
  • Naomi
  • Rosie
  • Sasha
  • Sophia
  • Valentina
  • Violet
  • Zelda
  • Zoe

Lips & Boys Lip Color – $36.00

  • Aaaron
  • Alex
  • Alexander
  • Anderson
  • Ashton
  • Austin
  • Ben
  • Bradley
  • Cary
  • Christopher
  • Collin
  • Cristiano
  • Dominic
  • Douglas
  • Drake
  • Dylan
  • Elliot
  • Evan
  • Flynn
  • Giacomo
  • Graham
  • Hiro
  • Inigo
  • Jack
  • Jake
  • James
  • Jared
  • Joaquin
  • Jon
  • Julian
  • Leonardo
  • Logan
  • Luciano
  • Michael
  • Mitchell
  • Nicholas
  • Patrick
  • Richard
  • Roberto
  • Ryan
  • Snowdon
  • Thomas
  • Tony
  • Travis

SHOP THIS POST

Enjoy more photos…

Other articles you should check out!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *