Hello beauties!
Tom Ford Orchid Soleil beauty collection for Fall 2017 season launches next month. The collection will feature the new Orchid Soleil Eau de Parfum, complementary fragrance and body items but makeup as well.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – September 2017 Sephora, Nordstrom
UK Launch Date – Now at Harrods | September 2017 at Selfridges
Tom Ford Orchid Soleil Fall 2017 Collection
Tom Ford Orchid Soleil EDP – New – $171.00 for 100 ml / 3.4 fl oz
Introducing the solar side of the elusive TOM FORD Orchid. A radiant and sensual force of nature, the new scent captures the seductive warmth and reflective bare skin of the TOM FORD woman.
In Soleil, the original Black Orchid accord becomes illuminated by an aura of deftly worked tuberose, marrying the creamy, molten floral sensuality of that iconic flower with crisp, floral, and spicy elements. The tuberose petal glows against this dramatic backdrop. A high concentration of salicylate compounds offer a spicy, metallic glint. Black Orchid’s fluted-glass bottle with classic, art deco-inspired lines has been recast in rose gold metallic finish for Orchid Soleil Eau de Parfum.
Notes: Tuberose Petals, Black Orchid, Headspace, Spider Lily Accord, Vanilla, Chestnut, Cream Accord, Patchouli.
Prices:
- $171 / £112 for 100 ml / 3.4 fl oz
- $122 / £79.00 for 50 ml / 1.7 fl oz
- $84.00 / £56.00 for 30 ml / 1.0 fl oz
Tom Ford Orchid Soleil EDP Touch Point – New – $45.00 / £29.00 for 6 ml / 0.20 fl oz (Sephora Exclusive)
Introducing the solar side of the elusive TOM FORD Orchid Soleil Eau de Parfum Touch Point. A radiant and sensual force of nature, the new scent captures the seductive warmth and reflective bare skin of the TOM FORD woman.
Notes: Tuberose Petals, Black Orchid, Headspace, Spider Lily Accord, Vanilla, Chestnut, Cream Accord, Patchouli.
Tom Ford Orchid Soleil Solid Perfume – New – £120.00
Discover a sensuous way to apply the solar side of the elusive TOM FORD Orchid. Packaged in a ribbed, rose-and-gold-tone compact with the inimitable touch of TOM FORD glamour, Orchid Soleil Solid Perfume captures the reflective warmth of bare skin.
Tom Ford Orchid Soleil Hydrating Emulsion – New – £38.00
A radiant and sensual force of nature, TOM FORD Orchid Soleil reflects the seductive warmth and reflective bare skin of the TOM FORD woman. A sensuous way to moisturise the body, the luxurious Orchid Soleil Hydrating Emulsion glides on to smooth and soften the skin, leaving the sensual, solar notes of Orchid Soleil warmly lingering on skin.
Tom Ford Orchid Soleil Lip Color – New & Limited Edition
Tom Ford Orchid Soleil Nightbloom Powder – New & Limited Edition
SHOP THIS POST
Enjoy more photos…
One Comment
Love Tom Ford’s products but can barely afford them. The perfume would be interesting.