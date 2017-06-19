Too Faced Fall 2017 Collection & Glitter Bomb Palette

Hello beauties!

The sun is shining, temperatures are rising and all I can think about is a summer escape to an exotic resort. I dunno who anyone can think of fall right now but here it goes…Too Faced Fall 2017 Collection that just launched online. Apart from the new products, Born This Way Foundation and Concealer are getting six new shades, each. Do check them out right after the jump!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively at Too Faced | August 2017 at Sephora

UK Launch Date – Now at Too Faced

Too Faced Fall 2017 Makeup Collection

The glitters in this palette can be transformed into different textures and finishes to help you create limitless looks. Use the white and black matte bases to brighten or intensify the glitters, or apply them wet for a liquid crystal-like finish. These eight glitter eyeshadows plus black and white matte base shades that can be applied wet or dry. This palette of rich, multidimensional shadows offer true color payoff, and the Step-by-step How-to Glamour Guide features four looks to get you started. Includes 8 brand new shimmery, glitter eye shadows plus black and white matte base shades that can be used wet or dry.

Shades:

Fairy Dust – silver

– silver Confetti – baby pink

– baby pink Hot Damn! – warm purple

– warm purple Glitter Goals – lavender

– lavender Rose All Day – rose

– rose Work It – hot pink

– hot pink Oh, It’s On! – gold

– gold Splash – navy

– navy Brightening Base – matte white

– matte white Intensifying Base – matte black

Too Faced Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Jerrod Blandino was inspired by original Hangover, our revolutionary coconut-water infused makeup primer. He wanted to create a formula with the same priming and hydrating benefits you love in a multitasking mist that can also be used after makeup to set it in place or anytime to refresh skin. Spray all day to keep the beauty hangover away!

Using exclusive technology that keeps high-shine lipsticks liquid, Melted Latex redefines the lips with honey-like texture that ensures gloss clings to lips with a latex shine. Doe-foot applicator comfortably coats lips in bursts of intense, buildable, lacquered color that lasts for hours.

Hopeless Romantic

Peekaboo

Safe Word

Love You Long Time

But First, Lipstick

Hot Mess

Love U, Mean It

Rated R

I’m Bossy

Bite Me

Strange Love

Can’t Touch This

Bye Felicia

Twilight Zone

Unicorn Tears

Girl on Top

The inspiration behind Born This Way came from one of Jerrod’s favorite movies about bridesmaids. In the opening scene, the lead actress wakes up, rushes to the bathroom to put on her makeup, and sneaks back into bed to imply…“I woke up like this.” It’s all the coverage you want without seeing the makeup.

Born This Way is an oil-free foundation that masterfully diffuses the line between makeup and skin. For coverage so undetectable, you can’t see the makeup and you can’t see imperfections—all that’s left is naturally radiant skin that looks like you were Born This Way.

Swan (New)

(New) Almond (New)

(New) Golden Beige (New)

(New) Warm Sand (New)

(New) Hazelnut (New)

(New) Cocoa (New)

Fairest (New)

(New) Light Nude (New)

(New) Medium Nude (New)

(New) Cool Medium (New)

(New) Warm Medium (New)

(New) Very Deep (New)

