Hello cuties!

Too Faced Peaches and Cream Fall 2017 Collection is as cute as can be. All the products are infused with the sweetness of the peach scent and come in the super adorable peach-themed packaging. Some of the products will be part of the permanent collection which is going to get bigger and bigger every season. Let’s take a first look right after the cut.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 28 August 2017 exclusively at Sephora | 1 September 2017 at Too Faced

Canada Launch Date – September 2017

Too Faced Fall 2017 Peaches and Cream Collection

Just Peachy Velvet Matte Eyeshadow Palette – $45.00

The palette which is infused with peach juicy scent and and antioxidant-rich essence of peach, features 12 matte finish eyeshadows in warm tones.

Peach Kiss Moisture Matte Long Wear Lipstick – $21.00

After School Special

Breakfast Club

Butterfly

Doll Face

Drunk Dial

Everything Is Peachy

Got Peach

He’s With Me

I Think Pink

Love Is a Battelfield

Make Me Blush

Makeup Me Happy

Muy Caliente

Peach Beach

Pink With a Wink

Sex on The Peach

Stop Traffic

Sunday Funday

Sure Thing

Where My Peaches At

Peach My Cheeks Melted Powder Blush – $30.00

This solid, creamy blush has a powdery finish and will be available in a variety of six shades. The texture is creamy, while the formula is infused with Italian Sweet Fig Cream and Juicy Peach extracts.

Faced Peach Frost Melted Powder Highlighter – $30.00

This new creamy highlighter comes in a champagne-peach color.

Bronzed Peach Melted Powder Bronzer – $30.00

Will be available in a single color with a cream-to-powder formula that will give you that summer sun-kissed look.

Sweet Pie Radiant Matte Bronzer – $30.00

Oh, I’ve been waiting for this matte bronzer for a while now. I’ve seen so many sneak peek photos and I can’t wait to get my hands on it. It combines bronze, golden tan, toasty champagne and peachy pink that will give my skin that healthy radiance look.

Peach Blur Translucent Smoothing Finishing Powder – $30.00

Available in one universal translucent color, this powder will gently smooth out fine lines and blur imperfections in just seconds.

Primed and Peachy Cooling Matte Perfecting Primer – $32.00

Infused with peach and sweet fig cream, this new matte face primer preps your skin for makeup application.

Peach Perfect Comfort Matte Foundation – $36.00

Available in 12 long-wearing shades with a long lasting formula that promises up to 14 hours wear and a matte finish.

Peach Perfect Mattifying Loose Setting Powder – $32.00

Comes in one universal shade and mattifies your complexion while giving your skin a peach radiance.

Peach Mist Mattifying Setting Spray – $32.00

To set your makeup in place you’ll definitely this peach-infused setting spray as the last step in your makeup application.

Enjoy more photos…