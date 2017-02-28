Too Faced Summer 2017 Natural Love Palette

Hello pretties!

The launch date for Too Faced Natural Love Eyeshadow Palette is getting closer to today I thought you may enjoy a closer look at this beauty along with more details. It’s part of the upcoming Too Faced Summer 2017 Collection (info, photos) which will be launching on the same date on the official website. The palette was inspired by “I woke up like this” look and has so many of the shades that I’m usually using that really makes it irresistible.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 9 March 2017 online @toofaced.com | Peanut Butter & Honey Palette exclusively to ULTA

Too Faced Summer 2017 Natural Love Eyeshadow Palette

Too Faced Natural Love Eyeshadow Palette – New – $59.00

Shades: