Too Faced Sweet Peach Palette Review, Swatches, Photos

I remember buying the Too Faced Sweat Peach Palette (re-release and part of Too Faced Spring 2017 Peach Collection) right on 26 December 2016, on the first day it hit Sephora counters here in Romania. I missed the previous edition so this time I marked the launch date in my calendar so I know for sure I’ll stop by Sephora right on the launch date. I was quite anxious to see the new Too Faced Sweet Peach collection in person, but at that time only the palette was available, followed by the Sweet Peach Glow Kit, Papa Don’t Peach Blush and Sweet Peach Creamy Oil Gloss next month. At first I was drawn to the pretty, peachy pink packaging of the metallic case, which is sturdy, easy to hold and has a magnetic closure. Inside there’s a mirror encased, useful and practical, and each eyeshadow shade has its name listed inside the palette. I absolutely love the packaging, quite playful, a nice youthful color and a sleek metallic case that makes the palette not only easy to store but also more travel friendly.

U.S. – Now at Too Faced, Sephora

Romania – Now at Sephora

Too Faced Sweet Peach Palette ($49.00 / 210.00 Lei for 17.1 g / 0.54 oz.) features 18 eyeshadow in peachy pinks, corals, bronzes and purple shades. It also comes with Too Faced signature Glamour Guide with three looks to get you started. Once I open the palette I can instantly smell the sweet, peachy scent. Even though all the eyeshadows are inspired by the sweetness of peach fruit, I can’t say the smell will linger on my eyelids once they are applied.

Too Faced White Peach Eyeshadow is officially described as a matte vanilla cream. I see it as a very light beige with warm undertones and a matte-satin finish. It had a good color payoff with a very fine, smooth and silky texture. It applied well and adhered well onto the lid without any fall out during the application. It was easily blendable and lasted for about eight hours on me without creasing.

Too Faced Luscious Eyeshadow is officially described as a pearl peach champagne. It’s a muted, medium brown with warm undertones and hints of copper and gold and has a beautiful metallic finish. It had a good pigmentation, showing and intense and rich color with an opaque coverage when swatched or applied on the lid. It had a smooth and easily blendable texture. It adheres well onto the skin showing no fall out during the application. I had around seven and half hours wear.

Too Faced Just Peachy Eyeshadow is officially described as a shimmering peachy pink. It’s a bright, rosy pink with warm undertones, gold shimmery particles and a shimmer finish. While the texture felt smooth to the touch, it was dusty and was prone to sheer out the more I blended. It delivers a semi-opaque coverage so it’s definitely meant to be worn over an eyeshadow primer. It gave me around six hours wear.

Too Faced Bless Her Heart Eyeshadow is officially described as a golden moss. I see it as muted, medium olive green with warm, brown and yellow undertones and a frosty-pearly finish. It had a good pigmentation, showing an intense color. It was prone to fall out when swatched or applied on the lid due to its dusty texture so it didn’t adhere so well onto the lid. Definitely an eyeshadow primer is a must before layering this color, but it only gave me a little over seven hours wear.

Too Faced Tempting Eyeshadow is officially described as a bronzed black. I would described it as dark, blackened brown with warm undertones and a pearl finish. It had an opaque coverage in one swipe with a smooth texture that felt dense and different than the other shades in the palette. It didn’t blend quite as easily as I would have expected and it gave me around eight hours wear.

Too Faced Charmed, I’m Sure Eyeshadow is officially described as a matte medium cool brown. I think of it as a muted, medium-deep brown with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had a very soft and thin texture that was a bit prone to sheer out the more I blended. It was easily blendable but without allowing me to get an even color coverage. I noticed it performed better over an eyeshadow primer and had no fall out. It gave me around sever hours wear.

Too Faced Nectar Eyeshadow is officially described as a pearly peachy cream. It’s a light to medium, peachy-gold with warm, yellow undertones and a frosted, pearly sheen. It had a good color payoff while the texture was very smooth and silky but it was to prone to sheer out. For a finish like this one I would have loved for the color to pop and not be so easily blendable, as I preferred to look more intense on the lid. I had around seven hours wear with this formula.

Too Faced Cobbler Eyeshadow is officially described as a peachy pinked bronze. It’s a medium-deep, reddish brown with warm undertones and a pearly sheen. It had a good pigmentation with a soft, smooth texture. It gave me an uneven coverage when applied on the lid, but was easily blendable. It started to fade away after six and half hours wear.

Too Faced Candied Peach Eyeshadow is officially described as a matte coral with violet shimmer. It’s a bright orange with pink undertones and a matte finish. I felt it very powdery, with a dry and thin texture, that made it difficult to apply and adhere on the lid. Without an eyeshadow primer it performed so poorly, being prone to sheer out and looking uneven once applied. It faded quite fast and gave me around five hours wear. I felt it was one of the worst performing shades of this palette.

Too Faced Bellini Eyeshadow is officially described as a gilded peach. It’s a medium, peachy-pink with a hint of gold sheen over a pink base and a frost finish. It had a good pigmentation with a smooth texture but easily blendable. It wore on me for seven hours.

Too Faced Peach Pit Eyeshadow is officially described as a satin perfect raisin. It’s a dark brown with warm and reddish undertones and a pearly shimmer finish. It had a good color payoff, being rich, intensely pigmented and delivering an opaque coverage. It came with a smooth but firm texture which made it a bit more difficult to blend the color. I had around seven and a half hours wear.

Too Faced Delectable Eyeshadow is officially described as a matte smoky amethyst. It’s a medium-dark, purple with warm undertones and a touch of sparkle over a matte finish. It had a dry and thinner texture, which resulted in uneven coverage during the application. The shimmer shown in the pan did not translate onto the lid so it was looking just like a matte shade. It was difficult to blend and looked patchy. It gave me around six hours wear. This shade along with Candied Peach were in my opinion the worst performing shades from this palette.

Too Faced Peaches’ n Cream Eyeshadow is officially described as a matte milky peach. It’s a light peach with warm and yellow undertones which has a matte finish. It has a very soft, silky texture but which kicked a lot of powder so it was powdery. It was easily blendable but it was prone to sheer out. It started to fade after seven hours.

Too Faced Georgia Eyeshadow is officially described as a matte peachy pink. It’s a muted, light-medium coral with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had semi-sheer color coverage but over an eyeshadow primer it did look a bit more intense. The consistency was thin but powdery. It was easily blendable and lasted for almost seven hours on me.

Too Faced Carmelized Eyeshadow is officially described as a dark gilded bronze. Its a medium-dark, coppery-bronze with warm undertones and metallic finish. It had a rich and intense color payoff and delivered such a beautiful and vibrant color. The texture was smooth, silky and soft and it was easily blendable and to work with. It is one of the best shades from this palette so I used it quite often. I had about eight hours wear with this formula.

Too Faced Puree Eyeshadow is officially described as a metallic dark bronze. It’s a muted, dark caramel brown with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had a fairly good color payoff with a soft and firm texture which wasn’t powdery at all. It had semi-opaque color coverage it was harder to apply and blend the color. It lasted on me around seven hours.

a medium-dark, red-brown with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had good color payoff with a very smooth, finely-milled consistency that applied well and blended out easily. Despite being powdery, it didn’t seem to sheer out and didn’t give me problems during application–just make sure to tap off excess to avoid fall out. It wore well for seven and a half hours on me

Too Faced Talk Derby To Me Eyeshadow is officially described as a shimmering black violet. It’s a dark, black-purple with cool undertones, fine sparkle and a satin-pearly finish. It was richly pigmented with a bit of a dry texture but without being too powdery. It has medium blendable and wore well for seven hours on me.

