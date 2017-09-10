Hello beauties!

New offers are waiting for you now at ULTA. Today’s specialties are from NARS, Tarte and Strivectin with 50% OFF from the original price. That NARSissist Cheek Studio Palette is available exclusively online if you want to get your hands on it. Check the rest of the offers right after the break.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA

ULTA 21 Days of Beauty 10 September 2017

Sculpt out. Glow long. Blush up. Bronze on. Any look is game. From soft to seductive, play out every possibility with this multifaceted cheek palette.

Shades:

Paloma Contour Blush (pink beige) (0.12 oz)

Paloma Contour Blush (deep rose) (0.12 oz)

Laguna Bronzing Powder (diffused brown powder w/ golden shimmer) (0.29 oz)

I (icy lilac) (0.12 oz)

II (peach sunset) (0.12 oz)

III (shimmering rose peach) (0.12 oz)

IV (antique rose) (0.12 oz)

A revolutionary extension of everyone’s favorite Lights, Camera, Lashes, the triple black formula delivers the ultimate in precision pigment for a rich definition that lasts. Powered by provitamin B5, it helps to moisturize and soothe the skin while thickening the appearance of lashes. The foolproof design, complete with an easy-hold grip, allows the liner to seamlessly glide and fill in spaces, without any skipping, smudging or pulling. Simply trace the ultra-thin, flexible tip along the lash line to create tight, crisp lines or the bolder, more dramatic looks you desire.

Create powerful lift with these clinically proven formulas to tighten, lift and redefine youthful contours to face, neck and eye area.

Power Starters Tightening Trio Includes:

Tightening Face Serum (1.0 oz.)

TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream (1.0 oz.)

Tightening Eye Serum (0.25 oz)

Tightening Face Serum: Aqua (Water, Eau), Cyclopentasiloxane, Myristyl Nicotinate, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Butylene Glycol, PEG-40 Stearate, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Ethylene/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Cyathea Cumingii Leaf Extract, Algae Extract, Sorghum Bicolor Stalk Juice, Malus Domestica Fruit Cell Culture Extract, Cyperus Rotundus Root Extract, Lonicera Japonica (Honeysuckle) Flower Extract, Xanthium Sibiricum Fruit Extract, Lepidium Sativum Sprout Extract, Ceramide 2, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Lecithin, Pullulan, Xanthan Gum, Sorbitan Oleate, Tetrapeptide-21, Cinnamic Acid, Glyceryl Caprylate, Sodium Levulinate, Levulinic Acid, Sodium Polystyrene Sulfonate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Parfum (Fragrance), BHT, Poloxamer 338, Polyimide-1, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Silica, Polysorbate 80, Aminomethyl Propanol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Isohexadecane, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzoic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Chlorphenesin, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene.

TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream: Aqua (Water, Eau), Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Myristyl Nicotinate, Butylene Glycol, Isononyl Isononanoate, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Hydrogenated Ethylhexyl Olivate, Dimethicone, Ethylene/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Pentylene Glycol, Steareth-2, Polyacrylamide, Behenyl Alcohol, Sodium Polystyrene Sulfonate, Acetyl Dipeptide-1 Cetyl Ester, Algae Extract, Ceramide 2, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Tetrapeptide-21, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Caprylyl Glycol, Panthenol, Sorghum Bicolor Stalk Juice, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Bisabolol, Sorbitan Laurate, Pullulan, Laureth-7, Cyathea Cumingii Leaf Extract, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Hydrogenated Olive Oil Unsaponifiables, Parfum (Fragrance), Xanthan Gum, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, BHT, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Chlorphenesin, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene.

Tightening Eye Serum: Aqua (Water, Eau), Glycerin, Dimethicone, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Myristyl Nicotinate, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, PEG-40 Stearate, Propanediol, Ethylene/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Hydrogenated Ethylhexyl Olivate, Pullulan, Jojoba Esters, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Hydrogenated Ethylhexyl Olivate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Caffeine, Resveratrol, Hesperidin Methyl Chalcone, Dipeptide-2, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Palmitoyl Hexapeptide-12, Ceratonia Siliqua Gum, Algae Extract, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Acryloyldimethyltaurate, Isohexadecane, Polysorbate 80, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Steareth-20, Parfum (Fragrance), Aminomethyl Propanol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Chlorphensesin, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Chlorphenesin, Benzoic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol,BHT, Limonene.

