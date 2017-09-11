Hello sweeties!

The madness of ULTA 21 Days of Beauty continues with new and hot offers. A new day, three new products to shop with prices discounted by 50%. Only today you can take advantage of these offers. Don’t forget that some of them are only available online. 🙂

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA

ULTA 21 Days of Beauty 11 September 2017

Proactiv’s gentle, disposable cleansing cloths are designed to instantly remove lipstick, foundation, and even mascara in the blink of an eye. Each wipe is infused with a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser to remove makeup completely without water or rinsing. Formulated with a botanical blend of antioxidants and soothing moisturizing complex to help nourish, protect, and condition the skin. Each pre-moistened cloth is good for the entire face, eyes and lips.

Proactiv’s Emergency Blemish Relief is an invisible spot treatment for unexpected blemishes that contains a powerful double dose of microcrystal benzoyl peroxide to target acne-causing bacteria inside pores to clear up acne blemishes.

Too Faced’s iconic, bestselling Shadow Insurance Eye Primer just got a makeover! They’ve revamped the packaging of this world-famous cult classic, but kept the bestselling formula that locks down eye shadows and intensifies color to ensure crease-proof, fade-proof, waterproof wear for up to 24 hours. The feather-light formula glides effortlessly onto lids to create a smooth, even canvas for seamless shadow application and a stay-put look every time.

Shades:

Intense Black

Intense Plum

Intense Chocolate

Intense Charcoal

Intense Ivy

Intense Midnight

Intense Ebony

Intense Clove

Intense Aubergine

