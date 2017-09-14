Hello beauties!

Today’s offers at ULTA 21 Days of Beauty include products from Urban Decay, Lorac and Juice Beauty. You have a variety of four skincare sets offered by Juice Beauty discounted by 50%.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA

ULTA 21 Days of Beauty 14 September 2017

We’ve all got our vices. The last thing you need is for the evidence of those sins to be visible all over your pretty face. Enter Naked Skin Color Correcting Fluid from Urban Decay. This innovative, lightweight formula instantly color-corrects and blurs flaws, leaving skin illuminated and bright. Target your worst transgressions with five color-neutralizing shades.

Lavender balances out sallowness and helps neutralize skin with a yellow undertone.

Green counteracts spot redness, including blemishes and broken blood vessels. For overall redness, mix with primer for subtle correction.

Peach works great for dark circles, dark spots, veins and deep discoloration. It's ideal for blue-hued dark circles, typically seen in deeper skin tones.

Pink disguises dark circles, particularly on fair skin tones. Also works well as a highlighter and creates a lifted appearance.

Yellow is perfect for concealing purple-hued dark circles or brightening lackluster complexions.

Deep Peach is a more intense version of Peach, and masks dark discoloration like circles and sun spots. Tip: Great for deeper or bronzier skin tones!

Kit Includes:

Blemish Clearing Cleanser (2.0 oz.)

Blemish Clearing Serum (1.0 oz.)

Oil-Free Moisturizer (1.0 oz.)

GREEN APPLE Blemish Clearing Peel (0.5 oz.)

Bamboo Washcloth

Daily Hydrating Solutions Includes:

Cleansing Milk (2.0 oz.)

Antioxidant Serum (0.26 oz.)

Hydrating Mist (1.0 oz.)

Green Apple Peel Sensitive (0.5 oz.)

Nutrient Moisturizer (0.5 oz.)

Eco-Washcloth (1 Count)

Reduce the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles with Juice Beauty’s clinically proven STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle formulations, with a proprietary blend of fruit stem cells infused into vitamin C & organic resveratrol-rich grapeseed for powerful age defy results. STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Solutions Kit contains a complete treatment regimen to achieve younger looking, smoother skin.

STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Solutions Kit Includes:

Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer (0.5 oz.)

Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum (0.5 oz.)

Eye Treatment (0.25 oz.)

Key Benefits:

Visibly brightens to help sun damaged & aging skin with organic apple (malic acid), organic lemon (citric acid), and organic grape (tartaric acid).

Creates firmer-looking skin with peptides.

Smoothes the appearance of fine lines with DMAE, alpha lipoic acid & CoQ10.

Visibly decreases appearance of fine lines with plant-derived hyaluronic acid.

Revitalizes with rich antioxidants and vitamin C.

Kit Includes:

Brightening Gel Cleanser (2.0 oz.)

Peel Full Strength (0.5 oz.)

Age Defy Serum (0.25 oz.)

Brightening SPF 15 Moisturizer (0.5 oz.)

Age Defy Moisturizer (0.5 oz.)

Discover your inner glowing goddess with Lorac Los Angeles TANtalizer Buildable Bronzing Powder. Highly pigmented and formulated to offer long-lasting, natural-looking warmth for radiant skin from sun up to sundown. Featuring finishes and hues in matte, satin, high-shine, warm, and cool, there’s a sun-kissed color for every shade of skin. Go ahead – make them think you spent the day at the beach.

Shades:

Pool Party (light tan)

Beach Betty (medium tan)

Golden Girl (medim tan)

Sun Daze (medium tan)

Tan Lines (deep tan)

