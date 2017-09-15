Hello lovelies!

ULTA 21 Days of Beauty continues and today’s offers are the best so far. You can choose from over 30 products from Eyeko, Clarsonic and Anastasia Beverly Hills. Eyeko’s mascaras are my favorite and only online you can choose from the 8 different mascaras. Of course everything is 50% OFF from the original price. Happy shopping!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA

ULTA 21 Days of Beauty 15 September 2017

A smudge-proof, two-shade brow powder compact that creates the perfect professional brow. Apply Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo in short, light strokes for a defined look with natural highlights and lowlights.

Shades:

Ash Brown

Taupe

Caramel

Medium Brown

Blonde

Dark Brown

Ebony

Auburn

Granite

Soft Brown

Chocolate

You surely have a lot of mascaras to choose from. I tried my first Eyeko mascara about 4 months ago and I’m in love with it ever since. It’s Eyeko Lash Alert Mascara (review, photos) which I also got in a mini-version to take it with me in my vacation. 🙂

