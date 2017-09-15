Hello lovelies!
ULTA 21 Days of Beauty continues and today’s offers are the best so far. You can choose from over 30 products from Eyeko, Clarsonic and Anastasia Beverly Hills. Eyeko’s mascaras are my favorite and only online you can choose from the 8 different mascaras. Of course everything is 50% OFF from the original price. Happy shopping!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA
ULTA 21 Days of Beauty 15 September 2017
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo – $11.50 ($23.00 Original Price)
A smudge-proof, two-shade brow powder compact that creates the perfect professional brow. Apply Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo in short, light strokes for a defined look with natural highlights and lowlights.
Shades:
- Ash Brown
- Taupe
- Caramel
- Medium Brown
- Blonde
- Dark Brown
- Ebony
- Auburn
- Granite
- Soft Brown
- Chocolate
Eyeko Mascaras
You surely have a lot of mascaras to choose from. I tried my first Eyeko mascara about 4 months ago and I’m in love with it ever since. It’s Eyeko Lash Alert Mascara (review, photos) which I also got in a mini-version to take it with me in my vacation. 🙂
- Lengthening Skinny Brush Mascara Long & Tall – $13.00 ($26.00 Original Price) (Online Only)
- Fat Brush Mascara Big & Bold – $9.50 ($19.00 Original Price) (Online Only)
- Black Magic Mascara Drama & Curl – $13.00 ($26.00 Original Price) (Online Only)
- Eye Do Mascara Lengthen & Strengthen – $13.00 ($26.00 Original Price) (Online Only)
- Lash Alert Mascara – $13.00 ($26.00 Original Price) (Online Only)
- David Downton Mascara – $15.00 ($30.00 Original Price) (Online Only)
- Rock Out & Lash Out Mascara – $13.00 ($26.00 Original Price) (Online Only)
- Sport Waterproof Mascara Catch & Curl – $13.00 ($26.00 Original Price) (Online Only)
Clarsonic Brush Head
- Sensitive Brush Head – $27.00 (Buy 1, get 1 Free)
- Deep Pore Cleansing Brush Head – $27.00 (Buy 1, get 1 Free)
- Acne Cleansing Brush Head – $27.00 (Buy 1, get 1 Free)
- Cashmere Cleanse Brush Head – $30.00 (Buy 1, get 1 Free)
- Radiance Brush Head – $27.00 (Buy 1, get 1 Free)
- Smart Turbo Body Brush Head – $32.00 (Buy 1, get 1 Free)
- Pedi Wet/ Dry Buffing Brush Head – $32.00 (Buy 1, get 1 Free)
- Alpha Fit Men’s Daily Cleanse Brush Head – $27.00 (Buy 1, get 1 Free)
- Revitalizing Cleanse Brush Head – $32.00 (Buy 1, get 1 Free)