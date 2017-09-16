Hello beauties!

ULTA 21 Days of Beauty event gets more and more interesting. With every day that passes I feel that ULTA is really making the effort to discount by 50% a lot of great products. Today we have Dose of Colors matte lipsticks, Benefit Brow Service and IT Cosmetics products. Let’s get started on these offers!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA

ULTA 21 Days of Beauty 16 September 2017

Why did IT Cosmetics create this product: To finally give women the power to achieve flawless looking skin, and true complexion perfection in 30 seconds! IT Cosmetics worked with plastic surgeons to develop an anti-aging powder foundation, that doesn’t crease, doesn’t crack and doesn’t make you look older and completely covers anything and everything! It’s packed with anti-aging ingredients and gives a true airbrushed look that works on all ages! This powder looks flawless on even the most mature skin.

What is it: Rich in peptides, hydrolyzed collagen and anti-aging technology, Celebration Foundation is a full coverage, anti-aging foundation that truly gives you the power to achieve flawless, airbrushed complexion perfection! Celebration Foundation delivers highly pigmented perfect coverage that will never crease or crack and is designed to not only cover, but to make you skin appear younger at the same time. The anti-aging technology in this formula blurs away pores, fines lines and imperfections giving you a flawless airbrush finish that looks and feels like silk. It absorbs oil and shine, without settling into lines and wrinkles. For airbrushed perfection the Heavenly Luxe Flat Top Buffing Foundation Brush is the most ultra-luxe, ultra-plush tool for perfect airbrush application.

Shades:

Fair

Light

Medium

Tan

Rich

Densely packed and precision cut, angled flat top brush will deliver streak free and natural-looking coverage in an instant. Especially created for blending color onto the skin, this angled brush head hugs the planes and curves of your face for even application every time.

Hair: Airbrush finish blurring synthetic brush hair

Handle: Makeup bag friendly

Lightweight, durable, rounded comfort-grip handle

Bonus: Rounded comfort grip

Dose Of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick is long wearing, highly pigmented and ultra comfortable. It applies as a creamy liquid but after a few minutes it dries to a matte finish. The unique formula feels soft & weightless on the lips and is a favorite among personal and pro users!

Shades:

Truffle (light brown w/ pink undertone)

Stone (dusty pink mauve)

Mondaze (smoky marsala)

Knock On Wood (coffee n’ cream nude beige)

Rosebud (soft cotton candy pink w/ lavender undertone)

Los Anjealous (muted ruby red)

Campfire (burnt sienna)

Bare With Me (peachy pink nude)

Merlot (cool toned red)

Berry Me (ripe berry)

Cork (warm golden brown)

Brick (brick red)

Berry Me 2 (magenta plum)

Mood (muted plum)

Chocolate Wasted (dark brown)

Kiss Of Fire (bright fiery red)

Desert Suede (greige taupe)

Cold Shoulder (smoky purple w/ cool grey undertone)

Coral Crush (bright coral)

Supernatural (beige nude w/ honey undertone)

Sand (sandy beige)

Pinky Promise (bright hot pink)

Purple Rain (royal purple)

Old Flame (orange rust)

Plum Queen (garnet plum)

You get a free brow wax with any $50.00 Benefit purchase.

