The madness for ULTA 21 Days of Beauty continues with 7 September One Day Only offers. It’s pretty hard to keep your wallet closed when you see so many products discounted at 50%. Check out today’s specialties from the menu right after the break.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA

ULTA 21 Days of Beauty 7 September 2017 – 50% OFF Deals

Look undeniably younger with this Exuviance Age Reverse Introductory collection clinically proven to target all the signs of aging skin with state of the art technologies in multi-tasking formulations. Exuviance Age Reverse Introductory Collection is a powerful, multitasking regimen that targets all the signs of skin aging.

At skin’s surface, Retinol and NeoGlucosamine lightly exfoliate to increase cell renewal, while diminishing the appearance of age spots, and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles for truly younger looking skin. Peptides, Polyhydroxy Acids and NeoGlucosamine rebuild collagen and its surrounding support structure to help restore firmness, elasticity and a more lifted look. Grape seed extract, Maltobionic Acid/PHA, Vitamin E, and berry extracts fight damage, neutralize free radicals and prevent the breakdown of collagen and elastin.

Too Faced Sketch Marker Liquid Eyeliner is an advanced liquid eyeliner inspired by Japanese Calligraphy Pens. Its formula acts as an artist’s best drawing ink, created to be exceptionally smooth, vivid, waterproof and ideal for lining eyes.

Shades:

Deep Black

Charcoal Black

Deep Esspresso

Smoky Emerald

Deep Navy Blue

Sky Blue

Steel Blue

Deep Lilac

Candy Pink

Papaya Peach

Canary Yellow

Pure White

