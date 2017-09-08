Hello pretties!

I’m bringing you the new offers of ULTA 21 Days of Beauty for 8 September. 50% OFF for all the products but especially for Perricone MD skincare, which is amazing.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA

ULTA 21 Days of Beauty 8 September 2017 – 50% OFF Deals

The first of its kind, this much talked about product uses proven cosemeceutical ingredients to target the loose, sagging skin along the jawline. These ingredients are delivered in Dr. Perricone’s Cold Plasma technology, the base which ensures that powerful ingredients can work together to achieve optimal benefits. Overall, this product reduces the appearance of a double chin while wrinkles in the neck and decollete are tightened and refreshed. It delivers noticeable and proven results to a neglected area that often contributes to an aged appearance.

Suitable for all skin types. Repairs and nourishes the skin. Delivers optimum cellular nutrition to achieve healthy, glowing and youthful skin. Lifts and firms skin with DMAE. Brighten skin’s appearance. Free of parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances and dyes.

Part of the award-winning Cold Plasma family, it’s an essential treatment for luminous, sparkling eyes. Addresses all eye area concerns – fine lines, puffiness, dark circles, redness, loss of elasticity, loss of hydration and loss of brightness. A patented delivery system ensures optimal absorption of moisture and key nutrients for unsurpassed benefits to skin – Instant and accumulative results. Free of parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, synthetic dyes and phthalates.

Bronze. Glow. Blush. Get Naked and Flushed in no time with Urban Decay’s hot (and highly coveted) threesome. These shades diffuse light as they enhance and perfect, giving your skin a fresh, glowy look – even when your late-night antics have you feeling otherwise. Naked Flushed comes in a sleek case with an easy-open magnetic closure and a big mirror. It’s compact enough for travel or mid-date touchups, but don’t let that fool you. This might just be the biggest pan of product out there; the bronzer, highlighter and blush are all full-size on their own.

Soak up the summer sun day or night with Ofra Cosmetics’ Rodeo Drive Highlighter! This radiant new product captures the luxury and glamour of the famous street in sunny California. Ofra herself worked at a top salon on Rodeo Drive at the start of her career after moving to the United States from South Africa.

Beam from head to toe this season with Ofra Cosmetics’ radiant highlighter. “Blissful” is a luxurious golden-bronze highlighter with rose undertones. The highlighter’s extraordinary luminosity results from their innovative liquid to baked technology.

Five luminous slices of highlighter heaven are waiting for you in shimmering shades of golden bronze, cool pink, pearly white, neutral shimmer and pinky-peach. Indulge yourself in versatility and endless possibilities with this convenient five in one compact.

SHOP THIS POST