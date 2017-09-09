Hello beauties!

ULTA 21 Days of Beauty continues with its amazing offers discounted by 50%. Today’s offers include products from Benefit, Cover FX and Philosophy. Discover all the hot offers right after the jump!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA

ULTA 21 Days of Beauty 9 September 2017

It’s a roller for lashes! The eye – opening Hook ‘n’ Roll brush grabs, separates, lifts, and curls…while the instant curve – setting formula holds for 12 hours.

Curl Power!

97% said it visibly lifts lashes*

87% said it gives long-lasting curl*

94% said eyes look more wide open*

This ultra-lightweight loose setting powder is consciously formulated without talc for an incredibly translucent finish that sets makeup for all day wear and minimizes transfer without adding any color to the skin or overpowering the finish of your foundation. Also perfect for baking, this setting powder contains light diffusing particles that blur and smooth for a skin perfecting airbrushed effect that doesn’t look chalky or dry. Available in global shades for a truly translucent finish on all skin tones.

Shades:

Light – fair and light skin tones

Deep – deep skin tones

Daily exfoliation is vital to healthy-looking skin. Award-winning microdelivery “30-second cleansing mini peel” with micro-exfoliating beads gently buffs away dead skin and impurities to reveal a smoother, brighter, more even complexion as it cleanses and lightly tones. Perfect for all skin types, including aging and sensitive skin.

