ULTA has officially opened the beauty hunt season a few hours ago! The chase for HOT BUYS will last 21 days so is definitely worth checking out their offers. Everyday until 23 September you’ll find products discounted up to 50% OFF. I’m talking about skincare, makeup and all kinds of beauty products. I will be posting the new products for each of the 21 days of beauty when they launch online. Apart from the daily juicy offers, ULTA also offers a wide range of beauty products named as HOT BUYS. It’s madness I’m telling you! The prices are so hot but without burning your wallet! 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA between 3 – 23 September 2017

ULTA Beauty Steals 50% OFF

Create. Customize. Fun, daring lip color with good-for-you ingredients that help smooth lips and renew moisture. In four fashion-forward finishes:

Cremes, Chromes and Shimmers have a deliciously balmy texture.

Mattes are bold, vibrant, rich and long-lasting, feel weightless. Keep that “just applied” look for hours.

Shades:

Juiced Up (Matte)

Hot Streak (Matte)

Bar Red (Matte)

Burning Love (Matte)

Blase Buff (Matte)

Raw Sugar (Matte)

Rose Xcess (Matte)

Rebel Glam (Matte)

Love Object (Matte)

Shock & Awe (Matte)

Proven Innocent (Matte)

Up Beat (Matte) (Online Only)

Naughty Nice (Matte) (Online Only)

Pret-a-Party (Creme)

Radical Chic (Creme)

Wild Poppy (Creme)

Hot Rumor (Creme)

Crazy Beautiful (Creme)

Srapless (Creme)

Naked City (Creme)

High Voltage (Creme)

Orchid Infinity (Creme) (Online Only)

Sky High (Pearl)

Haute & Cold (Pearl)

Sly Wink (Pearl)

Flash Chill (Pearl)

Ripped Raisin (Pearl)

Moon Rock (Foil)

Nova Noir (Foil)

Pocket Venus (Foil)

Developed with plastic surgeons, the foremost experts in facial symmetry, Brow Power Super Skinny revolutionary automatic ultra-fine waterproof pencil is the first-ever super skinny micro-tip actually designed and measured to perfectly mimic the exact width of real brow hair with each stroke giving you truly natural-looking brows. The custom 1.4mm tip, combined with the built-in brow grooming spoolie delivers the look of real hair to your brows with precise hair-by-hair like application that adheres to skin and looks like real hair in just seconds! Achieve long-wearing, budge-proof and sweat-proof results easily.

Plus all shades utilize IT Cosmetics Brow Power universal transforming shade technology, allowing you to adjust your color based on pressure so you get a perfect match to your hair color in your color range every time. Press light for lighter hair in your shade range, and apply more pressure for darker tones. IT puts the power of perfect symmetry and your most beautiful you at your fingertips!

Shades:

Blonde

Warm Blonde

Taupe

Auburn

Gray

Medium Brown

Dark Brown

Powered by retinol tri-active technology, Murad’s Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Serum quickly and visibly minimizes lines and deep wrinkles, firms, evens skin tone and boosts radiance for more vibrant, youthful skin.

Key benefits:

Breakthrough Retinol tri-active technology leverages three advancements in retinol science: a fast-acting retinoid, a time-released retinol and a retinol booster

Maximum efficacy: 93% saw a reduction in lines and wrinkles in 2 weeks*

Minimized side effects typically associated with retinol

