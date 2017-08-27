Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello cuties!

Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette is probably the hottest release of the Summer 2017 season. Another year, another Naked Palette, but this one is with more fiery and red tones shades. At this point I think there’s a Naked Palette out there for everyone. Before I get on to the review don’t forget that Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palette (review, swatches) is on SALE NOW at Sephora at 50% OFF.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora, Nordstrom,

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges, Urban Decay, Debenhams, Feel Unique

France Launch Date – Now at Sephora.fr

Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette ($54.00 / £39.50 / €49.95 for 0.60 oz) features 12 eyeshadow colors in warm tones and a mixture of shimmery and matte textures. This palette was good overall, just like the other Urban Decay Naked Palettes. I absolutely love them all so Naked Heat is another great addition to this permanent line, especially if you like warm tones. I swatched the colors on bare skin (without primer) but when I wore them I always applied them over eyeshadow primer or a base.

The shades showed a good pigmentation of bare skin so if you are using a primer you’d be more than satisfied. They have a good color payoff, some of the are rich colors and apply well. I noticed that some of the shades are dusty and kick of a lot of powder when I swirl my brush in the pan to pick the product. Overall the application went all for most of the shades, they were easily blendable. The mattes were fairly pigmented, easily buildable but a bit of a dry texture. The shimmery textures had a good pigmentation as well and easy to work with.

Today I did again an Urban Decay Naked Heat inspired look and I bet you’ve seen it on Instagram and my Insta Stories.

Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette Review

Ounce Eyeshadow is officially an ivory shimmer. I see it as a very light beige with warm undertones and a pearly shimmer. It has a fairly good color coverage, being semi-opaque on bare skin. The texture is soft but slightly dusty, kicking off a bit of powder when I swirl by brush in the pan. It applied well, blended easily and last for almost 8 hours on me.

Chaser Eyeshadow is officially a light nude matte. Is a light, peachy-brown with warm undertones and a soft matte finish. The texture is smooth, a bit dusty as it kicked off some excess powder when applied. It adheres well onto the skin without any fall out during the application. It was easily blendable and lasted 8 hours on me without creasing.

Sauced Eyeshadow is officially a soft terra-cotta matte. Is a medium, orange-brown with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had an amazing color payoff, being fully opaque in one swipe. The formula was smooth but with a thin consistency. It applied apply well, adheres well onto the skin. It was blendable and lasted 8 hours on me. This is one of the colors that I’m using as a transition color to blend in the crease.

Low Blow Eyeshadow is officially a brown matte. I see it as a medium brown with orange undertones and a matte finish. It had a great color payoff, rich and very pigmented. Applies well with a soft and smooth texture that adheres well onto the skin. It was easily blendable and had no fall-out during the application. The color stayed on me for the same 8 hours like most of the shades here.

Lumbre Eyeshadow is officially a copper shimmer with gold pearl shift. Is a medium, orange-copper with warm undertones and a golden pearly finish. It had a great color payoff, fully opaque and a great pigmentation. The formula was smooth but the consistency felt just a bit dry. Adheres well on bare skin, it’s easily blendable . I got around eight hours wear with this formula before fading.

He Devil Eyeshadow is officially a burnt red matte. Is a medium, reddish-brown with warm undertones and a matte finish. If you are looking for a intense shade, rich and opaque color coverage then you just found it. The consistency is so smooth that makes the shadow easily blendable. It adheres well onto the skin, no fall-out during the application, no creasing. I got a little bit over eight hours wear.

Dirty Talk Eyeshadow is officially a metallic burnt red. I see it as a medium, orange brown with warm, coppery undertones and a frost finish. It shows a good pigmentation even on bare skin. The application went fine and blended easily but the texture was a bit thin and loose. It kicked off some excess powder when I swirl my brush into the pan to pick up the product. It behaved well on almost eight hours without any fall-out or creasing.

Scorched Eyeshadow is officially a deep red metallic with gold micro-shimmer. This is one of the most beautiful shades from this palette, in my opinion. Is a dark, reddish-brown with warm undertones and a metallic finish. It had a good color coverage, intense and rich pigmentation. The sparkles from the texture caused a bit of a fall-out during the application. I had better results applying this as a wet shade on the lid, simply just patting on. It gave me eight hours wear.

Cayenne Eyeshadow is officially a deep terra-cotta matte. This is one of the shades that I will not be using that often or maybe only as a transition color. It’s a true matte reddish-brown with warm undertones. It has semi-opaque color coverage, that could be buildable in a few layers. The application went easily, blended nicely and without any fall out. It wore on me for a bit more than seven hours.

En Fuego Eyeshadow is officially a burgundy matte. Is a dark, reddish-burgundy with slightly warm undertones and a matte finish. It had a fairly good pigmentation, buildable up to a semi-opaque coverage. I actually used this shade again on my look from Inastagram. I applied it on the outer corner of my lid for a more intense look. The texture was a bit dry so I prefer to pat on the lid rather than applying it on the crease as it was not so easily blendable around the edges. It gave me around eight hours wear.

Ashes Eyeshadow is officially a deep reddish-brown matte. It’s a dark brownish-plum with warm undertones and a matte finish. This shade was the most problematic of the all. I actually used it two times but is hard to blend and work with it. I use it to darken other colors and usually on the outer corner of my lid. It did lasted though for seven hours without any fall-out or creasing.

Ember Eyeshadow is officially a deep metallic copper-burgundy. It’s dark, plum with bronze reflects and a frosted sheen. It was a pleasure to use this shade again today on top of En Fuego Eyeshadow to create depth. Looks absolutely beautiful and it applies wonderful. The texture was smooth, creamy and easily blendable. It adheres well onto the skin without any fall-out. I just need to pick up only a bit of product on my brush for a smooth coverage. I absolutely love this shade. It got me to eight hours wear without any fall-out or creasing.

INGREDIENTS

Talc, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Zinc Stearate, PTFE, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Ethylene/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Phenoxyethanol, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Silica, Sorbic Acid, Alumina, Polyurethane-33, Tin Oxide, Polybutylene Terephthalate, Polylactic Acid, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Acrylates Copolymer, Stearic Acid, Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate. [+/- (All Shades May Contain): Mica, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, CI 77742 / Manganese Violet, CI 77007 / Ultramarines, CI 77163 / Bismuth Oxychloride, CI 77400 / Bronze Powder, CI 75470 / Carmine, CI 77000 / Aluminum Powder, CI 42090 / Blue 1 Lake, CI 77400 / Copper Powder, CI 77510 / Ferric Ferrocyanide, CI 77288 / Chromium Oxide Greens, CI 77510 / Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide, CI 19140 / Yellow 5 Lake, CI 77289 / Chromium Hydroxide Green, CI 19140 / Yellow 5].

