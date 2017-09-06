Urban Decay Naked Skin Glow Cushion Compact Fall 2017

Hello beauties!

Are you ready for the new launch of Urban Decay Naked Skin Glow Cushion Compact? This new foundation with a gorgeous packaging is absolutely gorgeous and matches the newly released UD Troublemaker Mascara. Every brand has to have its own version of cushion foundation and Urban Decay makes no exception. Their revolutionary non-oily formula, feels weightless and provides buildable coverage with a luminous finish.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 14 September 2017 at Sephora

UK Launch Date – mid September 2017 at Selfridges, Urban Decay

Urban Decay Naked Skin Glow Cushion Compact Foundation – New

This cushion foundation will blur imperfections and help you achieve a flawless, natural-looking skin. The new formula keeps skin hydrated up to 18 hours and has SPF 50 and PA+++ which protects your skin from harmful UV rays.

The Naked Skin Glow Cushion Compact Case will retail for $19.00 while the Compact Refill for $40.00.

Will be available in six shades: No.3.5, No.3.25, No.2.75. No.2.5, No.1.25, No.0.75.

The formula contains skin-nourishing ingredients like rose centifolia flower extract, Gentian root extract and peppermint extract. Your skin will receive toning and firming effects, as well as skin-soothing and anti-oxidant benefits.

