Urban Decay presents its new Naked Skin Shapeshifter which is a three-in-one complexion palette that provides the powders and creams you need to contour, color-correct and highlight. There are two palettes available, one with colors for light and medium skin, while the other one should be perfect for those with darker skin.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at @urbandecay.com and Sephora

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges, Debenhams

Urban Decay Naked Skin Shapeshifter Summer 2017

Light Medium Shift – ideal for foundation shades 0.5–7.0

Medium Dark Shift – ideal for foundation shades 6.0–12.0

One side contains powders (three for contouring and one pearl shade for highlighting), and the other holds creams (two for contouring, two for color-correcting and one pearl shade for highlighting).

Naked Skin Shapeshifter is contouring the Naked way. Every shade is blendable, buildable and forgiving—so your skin still looks like skin. We curated a range of shades and textures for the flexibility to create any look. The medium and dark contour shades allow you to achieve any level of contouring, from subtle shaping to more intense, sculpted effects. The color correctors neutralize dark areas under the eyes for a wide-awake look. The light contour shades and highlighters enable you to bring light to the high points of the face—for glowing, youthful-looking Naked skin.

Shades included:

Powders:

DARK CONTOUR

MEDIUM CONTOUR

LIGHT CONTOUR

PEARL HIGHLIGHTER

Creams:

DARK CONTOUR

LIGHT CONTOUR

COLOR CORRECTOR

COLOR CORRECTOR/HIGHLIGHTER

PEARL HIGHLIGHTER

