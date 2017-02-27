Urban Decay Spring 2017 Naked Skin Highlighting Fluid

Hello pretties!

Urban Decay launches for spring 2017 four shades of Naked Skin Highlight Fluid which gives you that beautiful glow without looking overdone.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 26 February 2017 at Sephora (early access) | March 2017 at Sephora (full access)

Urban Decay Spring 2017 Naked Skin Highlighting Fluids

Naked Skin Highlighting Fluid – New & Permanent – $28.00

Get the highlighter that imparts gorgeous, glowing skin that never looks overdone. This creamy highlighter instantly illuminates and blurs the look of imperfections, and the sheer, weightless formula is easy to use and blends seamlessly, giving skin a dewy, lit-from-within glow.

Urban Decay’s creamy formula absorbs into the skin rather than sitting on top, so your skin still shows through. It lets you get that no makeup look with a range of shades—from cult favorites like Sin (the perfect champagne) and Fireball (peach with a pink shift) to Skywalk (blue – coming soon!). Layer it on top of Urban Decay’s Naked Skin Highlighting Fluid for added depth and dimension. Great for every complexion type, including dry or mature skin, it’s easily wearable—even if you’re not normally the highlighter type. Subtle pearlescent pigments in Naked Skin Highlighting Fluid diffuse light to perfect skin, while antioxidant-rich vitamins C and E condition your skin. Just apply this formula anywhere you want to impart a glowy, strobed effect, such as on the cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, and the Cupid’s bow.