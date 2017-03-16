Hello beauties!

Urban Decay Cosmetics lands a new collaboration for summer 2017 and this time is the American artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat. This one is a pretty fun collection, with a super colorful and artistic packaging while the shades are so vibrant.

We’ve been fans of Basquiat’s art since before the early days of UD; so when his estate approached us about a collaboration based on his artwork, we couldn’t wait to start creating. From the colors and shade names to the packaging, EVERYTHING in this collection evolved from Basquiat’s art. Like Urban Decay, Basquiat was an outsider who challenged the status quo and used color in nontraditional ways. From his informal graffiti work and the way he mixed mediums and colors to the way he spoke out against social injustice, it’s hard to imagine a more perfect fit for our brand.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 20 April 2017 @urbandecay.com

Urban Decay Summer 2017 Jean-Michel Basquiat Collection

Tenant Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $39.00 Studio – pale pink matte

– pale pink matte 1960 – bright pink matte

– bright pink matte Neo – rich aubergine with micro-shimmer

– rich aubergine with micro-shimmer Les – charcoal-black matte-satin

– charcoal-black matte-satin Graffiti – deep metallic green

– deep metallic green Exu – bright green shimmer

– bright green shimmer Boom – bright teal matte

– bright teal matte Untitled – rich deep blue matte

Gold Griot Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $39.00 Enigma – neutral pale nude matte

– neutral pale nude matte Levitation – warm pale nude matte

– warm pale nude matte Not for Sale – medium sienna matte

– medium sienna matte Suckerpunch – warm brown shimmer

– warm brown shimmer Influence – brown satin wtih gold shimmer

– brown satin wtih gold shimmer BK – gray matte-satin

– gray matte-satin Pseudonym – deep navy matte

– deep navy matte Crown – very metallic gold

Gallery Blush Palette – Limited Edition – $34.00 X-Rated – medium pink

– medium pink Now’s The Time – gold-champagne shimmer

– gold-champagne shimmer Jawbone – medium bronze

– medium bronze NOHO – radiant berry

Vice Lipstick – Limited Edition – $17.00 Abstract – nude-taupe (Cream)

– nude-taupe (Cream) Epigram – neutral sienna (Cream)

– neutral sienna (Cream) Exhibition – medium pink-purple (Comfort Matte)

24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil – Limited Edition – $20.00 Post Punk – bright neon green with a hint of pearl

– bright neon green with a hint of pearl Anatomy – sienna matte

– sienna matte Vivid – bright teal matte

Cosmetic Bag – Limited Edition Gallery Cosmeitc Bag ($18.00)

($18.00) 1983 Cosmetic Bag ($18.00)

($18.00) Untitled Cosmetic Bag ($35.00)

UD Jean-Michel Basquiat Vault – Limited Edition – $165.00 Part of the UD Jean-Michel Basquiat collection, this Vault contains our entire Basquiat makeup collection.

Enjoy more photos…