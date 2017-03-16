Hello beauties!
Urban Decay Cosmetics lands a new collaboration for summer 2017 and this time is the American artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat. This one is a pretty fun collection, with a super colorful and artistic packaging while the shades are so vibrant.
We’ve been fans of Basquiat’s art since before the early days of UD; so when his estate approached us about a collaboration based on his artwork, we couldn’t wait to start creating. From the colors and shade names to the packaging, EVERYTHING in this collection evolved from Basquiat’s art. Like Urban Decay, Basquiat was an outsider who challenged the status quo and used color in nontraditional ways. From his informal graffiti work and the way he mixed mediums and colors to the way he spoke out against social injustice, it’s hard to imagine a more perfect fit for our brand.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 20 April 2017 @urbandecay.com
Urban Decay Summer 2017 Jean-Michel Basquiat Collection
Tenant Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $39.00
- Studio – pale pink matte
- 1960 – bright pink matte
- Neo – rich aubergine with micro-shimmer
- Les – charcoal-black matte-satin
- Graffiti – deep metallic green
- Exu – bright green shimmer
- Boom – bright teal matte
- Untitled – rich deep blue matte
Gold Griot Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $39.00
- Enigma – neutral pale nude matte
- Levitation – warm pale nude matte
- Not for Sale – medium sienna matte
- Suckerpunch – warm brown shimmer
- Influence – brown satin wtih gold shimmer
- BK – gray matte-satin
- Pseudonym – deep navy matte
- Crown – very metallic gold
Gallery Blush Palette – Limited Edition – $34.00
- X-Rated – medium pink
- Now’s The Time – gold-champagne shimmer
- Jawbone – medium bronze
- NOHO – radiant berry
Vice Lipstick – Limited Edition – $17.00
- Abstract – nude-taupe (Cream)
- Epigram – neutral sienna (Cream)
- Exhibition – medium pink-purple (Comfort Matte)
24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil – Limited Edition – $20.00
- Post Punk – bright neon green with a hint of pearl
- Anatomy – sienna matte
- Vivid – bright teal matte
Cosmetic Bag – Limited Edition
- Gallery Cosmeitc Bag ($18.00)
- 1983 Cosmetic Bag ($18.00)
- Untitled Cosmetic Bag ($35.00)
UD Jean-Michel Basquiat Vault – Limited Edition – $165.00
Part of the UD Jean-Michel Basquiat collection, this Vault contains our entire Basquiat makeup collection.
Enjoy more photos…