Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick & Vice Lipstick Extension for Fall 2017

Hello pretties!
Urban Decay expands its already famous line of Vice Lipsticks in the upcoming season. Actually some of the shades will be launching in a few days so check them out right after the jump. I’m addicted to Vice Lipsticks since they first launches, as they are so pigmented and super long lasting. There are also new Vice Liquid Lipstick shades also launching for Fall 2017.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 29 August at Sephora |29 August 2017 at ULTA for Vice Liquid | 31 August 2017 at Urban Decay, Nordstrom, Macy’s
Vice Lipstick – New & Permanent – $17.00
- Caliente – Bright pink (Cream) (UrbanDecay.com Exclusive)
- Control – Bright blue with teal shift (Cream) (UrbanDecay.com Exclusive)
- Hawkeye – Green with tonal shimmer (Metallized) (UrbanDecay.com Exclusive)
- Plague – Bright purple with pink undertone (Cream) (UrbanDecay.com Exclusive, Repromote)
- Heartache – Bright magenta with tonal shimmer (Metallized) (UrbanDecay.com Exclusive)
- Hideaway – Medium mauve-nude pink (Comfort Matte)
- Roach – Deep burgundy-brown (Cream) (Repromote)
- Broadcast – Coral-pink (Sheer)
- Accident – Brown with gold shimmer (Metallized)
- Backseat – Neutral sienna (Cream)
- Love Drunk – Deep red with tonal shimmer (Comfort Matte)
- Asphyxia – Soft lavender with blue micro-glitter (Cream) (Repromote)
- Exhibition – Medium pink-purple (Comfort Matte)
- Backfire – Purple with pink shift (Metallized)
- Voodoo – Black with pink shimmer (Metallized)
Vice Liquid Lipstick – New & Permanent $18.00 (Ulta Exclusive)
- Unbroken – Mauve-brown (Comfort Matte)
- Flashback – Bright purple with iridescent pink sparkle (Metallized)
- Delusional – Deep berry wine with iridescent shimmer (Metallized)
- Kinky – Nude (Comfort Matte)
- Comeback – Medium mauve-nude pink (Comfort Matte)
- Rapid – Bright red with blue undertone (Comfort Matte)
- Shadowheart – Brown with gold shimmer (Metallized)
- Psycho – Bright rose with iriescent blue micro-sparkle (Comfort Matte)
- Vanity – Deep purple with iridescent shimmer (Metallized)
- Cruel – Brick rose with gold shimmer (Metallized)
Enjoy more photos…