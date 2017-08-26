Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick & Vice Lipstick Extension for Fall 2017

Hello pretties!

Urban Decay expands its already famous line of Vice Lipsticks in the upcoming season. Actually some of the shades will be launching in a few days so check them out right after the jump. I’m addicted to Vice Lipsticks since they first launches, as they are so pigmented and super long lasting. There are also new Vice Liquid Lipstick shades also launching for Fall 2017.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 29 August at Sephora |29 August 2017 at ULTA for Vice Liquid | 31 August 2017 at Urban Decay, Nordstrom, Macy’s

Vice Lipstick – New & Permanent – $17.00 Caliente – Bright pink (Cream) (UrbanDecay.com Exclusive)

– Bright pink (Cream) (UrbanDecay.com Exclusive) Control – Bright blue with teal shift (Cream) (UrbanDecay.com Exclusive)

– Bright blue with teal shift (Cream) (UrbanDecay.com Exclusive) Hawkeye – Green with tonal shimmer (Metallized) (UrbanDecay.com Exclusive)

– Green with tonal shimmer (Metallized) (UrbanDecay.com Exclusive) Plague – Bright purple with pink undertone (Cream) (UrbanDecay.com Exclusive, Repromote)

– Bright purple with pink undertone (Cream) (UrbanDecay.com Exclusive, Repromote) Heartache – Bright magenta with tonal shimmer (Metallized) (UrbanDecay.com Exclusive)

– Bright magenta with tonal shimmer (Metallized) (UrbanDecay.com Exclusive) Hideaway – Medium mauve-nude pink (Comfort Matte)

– Medium mauve-nude pink (Comfort Matte) Roach – Deep burgundy-brown (Cream) (Repromote)

– Deep burgundy-brown (Cream) (Repromote) Broadcast – Coral-pink (Sheer)

– Coral-pink (Sheer) Accident – Brown with gold shimmer (Metallized)

– Brown with gold shimmer (Metallized) Backseat – Neutral sienna (Cream)

– Neutral sienna (Cream) Love Drunk – Deep red with tonal shimmer (Comfort Matte)

– Deep red with tonal shimmer (Comfort Matte) Asphyxia – Soft lavender with blue micro-glitter (Cream) (Repromote)

– Soft lavender with blue micro-glitter (Cream) (Repromote) Exhibition – Medium pink-purple (Comfort Matte)

– Medium pink-purple (Comfort Matte) Backfire – Purple with pink shift (Metallized)

– Purple with pink shift (Metallized) Voodoo – Black with pink shimmer (Metallized)