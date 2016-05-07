Victoria’s Secret Beauty Rush Flavored Gloss Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello cuties!

Victoria’s Secret Beauty Rush Flavored Gloss in this super cute and girly girl pink hue is a new addition to my collection of VS lip glosses. You know I like pink in every tone, opacity and pigmentation so today I choose to wear this sheer but glossy color. Take a closer look after the cut.

Availability

U.S. & UK – Now at Victoria’s Secret stores and online @victoriassecret.com

Victoria’s Secret Beauty Rush Flavored Gloss ($10/£8.00 each or 2 for $15 / 4 for $20) is a very light baby pink with blue undertones and fine violet shimmer. It has a sheer color coverage and a translucency but it provides a high glossy finish.

It embraces lips in this super natural bluish pink hue and emphasizes lips thanks to its shimmery particles and high glossy finish. The formula glides easily across the lips, without being tacky but it does feel just a little bit sticky. It has a comfortable and lightweight formula with a sweet vanilla scent and taste as well.

This color goes well on those with fair and light skin tones or anyone who appreciates a much lighter and natural hue on their lips with a super glossy touch. I usually like to wear this Victoria’s Secret pink gloss on my lips mostly on the first part of the day, or during the weekends when I’m into a more casual makeup look.

It won’t change your natural lip color too much, so if you are looking for a more pigmented shade or at least a medium color coverage then this is not the shade for you.

For me Victoria’s Secret lip glosses are always fun to wear and especially since I like their scented formula, but the applicator is not always my friend. In this case, I don’t particularly like this built-in type of applicator (I do prefer a doe-footed applicator to be honest) as it doesn’t allow for a precise application, not to mention that I always have to wipe it off after each use so it won’t remain sticky afterwards. In a few simple words is that I never found that these types of applicators are hygienic or very practical to use.

Enjoy more photos…